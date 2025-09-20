Why Phoenix's Star Forward Won The Cheryl Miller Award
Cheryl Miller is someone who is tied to Phoenix Mercury history. She was the franchise's first coach, and in her time with the team, she led them to the playoffs. The Mercury made the playoffs in 1997, 1998 and 2000 under Miller. They missed the playoffs in 1999, after finishing the season with a record of 15-17. While that was not a bad record, two other teams finished with an identical record, while the Houston Comets, Los Angeles Sparks and the Sacramento Monarchs were well above .500.
After the 2000 season, Miller resigned from her head coaching position, and Cynthia Cooper took over. Before all of that, Miller was a phenomenal college player who helped her team win two championships. USC won back-to-back in 1983 and 1984. Miller won Most Outstanding Player both years. She was also the Naismith Player of the Year from 1984 to 1986.
Miller was a skilled player, and what she accomplished in college helped pave the way for the Cheryl Miller Award. This award is given to the best small forward in Division I basketball. This award was introduced in 2018, and Gabby Williams was the first player to win it. Now, Williams plays for the Seattle Storm, and she had a strong regular season, as she averaged 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.3 steals.
Since then, other players have won the award, and two of them are tied to the Mercury.
Two years after Williams won, Satou Sabally took home the award. She averaged 16.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and a steal. That was her last season with Oregon, and later on, she headed to the WNBA Draft. She was then drafted by the Dallas Wings, and she had great years with them before heading to the Mercury.
Sabally joins the Mercury
Today, she is one of the Mercury's stars and helped them finish the season with a record of 27-17. She started her stint with the Mercury on the right foot, and this season, she averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
After Sabally, the next player to win the award was Ashley Joens. Joens won the award three years in a row, as she had great years with Iowa State. After those seasons, she was drafted by the Wings in 2023, and she spent time with them and the Las Vegas Aces before coming to Phoenix. She played in eight games with the Mercury.
Joens played with all three of them in the same season, and Phoenix was her last stop. Since, then she has played overseas.
The Cheryl Miller Award honors a great player, and Sabally winning this award shows how deep Mercury connections go.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally and her accolades when you click right here!