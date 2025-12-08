Mercury's Sabally Has Award-Winning Year
Satou Sabally had a successful season with her new team. The Phoenix Mercury acquired her during the offseason, and she helped the team reach the WNBA Finals. Sabally nearly won her first championship, but the Mercury came up short in their series against the Las Vegas Aces. Regardless, it was a good year for Phoenix's star, and the team is in a great place.
Sabally was an All-Star this season, which was the third time in her career. She missed that game due to an ankle injury, but another Mercury player was in action, as Alyssa Thomas was an All-Star reserve.
The "Unicorn" has her share of accolades, and in 2023, she won Most Improved Player. She averaged 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals. That was Sabally's fourth season, and her play showed what she can do when healthy. She played 38 games in 2023, and before this year, that was the most she had played in a season.
When it comes to that year, Sabally not only won Most Improved Player, but she was in the running for another award. The Mercury forward received some Most Valuable Player (MVP) nods, as she was fifth in the race.
Breanna Stewart won the award, as she received 20 first-place votes and won 446 points. The maximum amount of points a player could receive was 600. She had a big year, and she won the second MVP of her career.
Sabally's future teammate finishes second
Thomas was second in that year's race, as she won 439 points. She also received 23 first-place votes. She came close to winning, but Stewart had a slight advantage. A'ja Wilson was third, and she had 17 first-place votes and 433 points.
Napheesa Collier was fourth, and she did not have first-place votes. However, she still earned 109 points. Then, Sabally had 35 points.
There were other players who received recognition, as Nneka Ogwumike, Chelsea Gray and Jewell Loyd won 20 or more points. Jackie Young had 13 points, Arike Ogunbowale had nine and three other players had a point.
Sabally had a good year, and she was clearly the Most Improved Player. The MVP race was a bit tougher, but she still received recognition. Sabally is a star, and after a strong debut season with the Mercury, she is bound to have an even better year.
