How Mercury's Sabally Helped Them During The Commissioner's Cup
Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury this year, as they acquired her in a deal. It was one of the most noteworthy deals of the offseason, and the Mercury not only brought her in, but they also brought in another star. They acquired Alyssa Thomas, and both players contributed to the Phoenix's success.
Sabally averaged 16.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals. She had some impressive games throughout the season, and her best was against the Seattle Storm. She had 27 points, six rebounds, two blocks, a steal and an assist.
That performance was in the Mercury's first game of the season, and it helped set the tone for the rest of the year. Sabally played well in her first month with the team, and she kept that momentum going with some strong performances in June.
Sabally takes over during Commissioner's Cup games
Phoenix's star started that month with a 24-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had nine rebounds, four steals and two assists. The Mercury won that game 85-80, and they did it without Kahleah Copper or Thomas.
The Mercury faced the Minnesota Lynx after that, and Sabally had 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Phoenix lost that game, as Minnesota picked up an 88-65 victory. The "Unicorn" and her team bounced back, as they beat the Golden State Valkyries 86-77.
Sabally had 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists, a steal and a block. The Mercury forward was the team's second-leading scorer, as Lexi Held, one of the team's rookies, had 24 points.
Phoenix faced the Storm again, and they lost 89-77. Sabally had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds. Then, the Mercury took on the Dallas Wings, and their star forward had 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists and a steal.
All of those games were Commissioner's Cup games, and Sabally helped the Mercury win three of them. Then, she continued to have solid performances that month, and her best was against the New York Liberty. She had 25 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in her team's 106-91 win.
The "Unicorn" was on a mission, and she was doing a great job with her new team. Sabally continued to shine during the season, and in the end, she helped the Mercury reach the WNBA Finals once again. The Mercury have a special player in Sabally, and come next year, she will have an even bigger season.
Please follow us on X to read more about Satou Sabally's successful season with the Mercury when you click right here!