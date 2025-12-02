Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Sabally Joins Past Oregon Players

Phoenix Mercury star Satou Sabally was drafted by in 2020, and her college teammate, Sabrina Ionescu, was right before her. They attended Oregon, and they added their name to a special list.

Aug 17, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) shoots the ball against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Satou Sabally is one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players. She joined the team earlier this year, as they acquired her in a deal. Sabally played well in her first year with the team, and she helped them reach the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.

Sabally begins her WNBA journey

Sabally is a star, and before playing for the Mercury, she was one of the Dallas Wings' key players. She started her WNBA career with them, as they drafted her with the second pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft. The first pick of that draft was Sabrina Ionescu, and she was Sabally's teammate in college.

May 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles the ball while defended by Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

These two stars attended Oregon, and when they were drafted, they added their name to a special list. There were 10th and 11th Oregon players to make the WNBA.

May 23, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The first Oregon players to make it to the league were drafted in 2001. Jenny Mowe was drafted in the second round, and she was selected by the Portland Fire. She played with them for two years, and she spent some time with the Los Angeles Sparks due to Portland folding.

Later in the draft, Angelina Wolvert was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers. She played a game with them, but she was later waived. Then, a few years later, players like Edniesha Curry, Shaquala Williams and Cathrine Kraayeveld were drafted.

Brandi Davis attended Oregon, and she signed a deal with the Sparks in 2006. However, she was waived later on. Taylor Lilley was another Oregon player, and she signed a deal with the Mercury. She played 21 games with them in 2010, and she started in one of them. She averaged 3.3 points during that time, and her best performance was a 14-point game against the Tulsa Shock.

A few years passed before another Oregon player made the WNBA, and she was drafted in the second round. Maite Cazorla was picked by the Atlanta Dream, and she spent a year with them. Jillian Alleyne played with the Minnesota Lynx that year, but before that, she was drafted by the Mercury in 2016. However, she did not play for them and did not make her debut until a few years later.

Former Oregon women basketball players Satou Sabally, left, and Sabrina Ionescu are introduced during the Oregon Colorado Saturday Oct. 30, 2021. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ionescu and Sabally were after her, and since then, there have been a few other players who came after them.

Sabally is a star, and every time she steps on the court, she is representing Oregon.

