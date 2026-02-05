How The Mercury's Scoring Got Them Back In The Playoffs
The Phoenix Mercury made some changes in 2024, and the biggest involved a new star. The Mercury acquired Kahleah Copper, and she was a star for the Chicago Sky. She helped the Sky win a championship in 2021, as they beat the Mercury 3-1.
Mercury make some changes
The Mercury also hired a new coach, as they brought in Nate Tibbetts. He was an assistant coach for teams in the NBA, and after a difficult season, Phoenix needed to shake things up. Tibbetts was the way to go, and he helped the Mercury get back into the playoffs.
Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She scored 782 points, which is the most she has scored in a season.
Diana Taurasi was second in this category, and she scored 538 points. She had a solid season, and she averaged 14.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists.
Phoenix had some great scorers that season, and after Taurasi, the Mercury had three more players who scored over 300 points.
Brittney Griner scored 534 points, and she averaged 17.8 points. Natasha Cloud scored 438 points, and she averaged 11.5 points. Sophie Cunningham had a nice season, and she finished the season with 334 points. She averaged 8.4 points in what was her last season with the Mercury.
Overall, the Mercury did well on the offensive end, and they scored a total of 3,258 points. They were seventh in the league when it came to scoring, and the Las Vegas Aces were first. They scored 3,455 points, the New York Liberty scored 3,424 and the Indiana Fever scored 3,399.
The Mercury made the playoffs, and they faced the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx beat them 2-0, but Copper and her new team got a taste of the postseason. The Mercury guard was a part of a trio, and that trio would look much different the following year. Regardless, she had a strong season, and she put her team on the right path.
Phoenix's 2024 season was a step in the right direction, and as time revealed, things would get even better. In what was Griner and Taurasi's final season with the team, the Mercury ended things on a decent note. Now, they are looking to keep that momentum going and add another championship to their legacy.
