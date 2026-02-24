How A Mercury Star Won ACC Player Of The Year
The ACC Player of the Year has some great names tied to it, and the most recent winner was Hannah Hidalgo. Hildalgo plays for Notre Dame, and she averaged 23.8 points, five rebounds, 3.7 steals and 3.6 assists.
The conference's Player of the Year award was introduced in 1984, and Tresa Brown won it. Then, players like Pam Leake, Vicky Bullett and Dawn Staley won it after her.
Eventually, a player with Phoenix Mercury ties won the award, and Tracy Reid was the first. Reid was drafted by the Charlotte Sting, and she became the first player to win Rookie of the Year. She averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals that year, and she played 30 games.
Reid spent two more seasons with the Sting, and a year with the Miami Sol, she played for the Mercury. She averaged 9.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.2 assists during that time.
Since Reid's win, there have been other players with Mercury ties. The last Mercury player to win the ACC Player of the Year was Alyssa Thomas. Thomas attended Maryland, and she won the award three times, and she did it consecutively.
The forward's first win was in 2012, and she averaged 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. The following year, she averaged 18.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 5,3 assists and 1.8 steals.
Thomas begins WNBA journey, plays for Eastern Conference team
In her final season, she averaged 19.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals. After that season, Thomas started her WNBA journey. She was drafted by the New York Liberty, but she was traded to the Connecticut Sun. She had some excellent seasons with them, and she became a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate.
Thomas joined the Mercury last year, and she had a strong season. She was an MVP candidate once again, and she was one of Phoenix's top scorers. She helped the team reach the WNBA Finals, and she averaged 16.9 points, nine rebounds, 8.8 assists and 1.7 steals during the team's postseason run.
Phoenix's star contributed right away, and she did it on both ends of the floor. She did the same during her college days, and she was rewarded for her efforts.
Before Thomas won, players like Monique Currie, Lindsey Harding, Kristi Toliver and Monica Wright took home the award. Currie and Harding played for the Mercury, and Toliver and Wright have contributed off the court.
Thomas is in great company, and over the years, other players have come after her.
Please follow us on X to read more about the ACC Player of the Year award and Mercury players tied to it when you click right here!