Phoenix's Stars Flourishing In Unrivaled
The Unrivaled season is still going, and some of the league's teams are playing at a high level.
Laces BC remains the top team, and Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas is on that squad. Thomas and her teammates have played hard, and they have a record of 9-2. They are on a three-game winning streak, and this month, they have picked up wins over Mist BC, Lunar Owls and Hive BC.
Thomas had 20 points, 11 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in that game, and Laces had three more players who scored in double figures. Jackie Young had 16 points, Brittney Sykes had 12 points and Maddy Siegrist had 10.
Laces BC beat Lunar Owls 74-70, and Thomas had another noteworthy game. She finished the game with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals. Thomas' team had a great showing, as all of the players in action scored in double figures.
Sykes was the leading scorer in that game, and she had 22 points. Naz Hillmon had a double-double, and she finished the game with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Young had 13 points and Siegrist had 12.
Thomas and her teammates remain hot
Thomas' team beat Hive BC 76-61, and the Mercury star had a double-double. She had 16 points and 13 rebounds. The team had two more players who scored in double figures, as Sykes had 27 points and Young had 15 points.
Phoenix's All-Star and her teammates are playing well, and they have remained on top as of late. Thomas is representing the Mercury, and she is not alone.
Kahleah Copper has played well, and Rose BC is trying to win another championship. The team has a record of 5-6, and this squad is trying to become .500. Copper's team lost its last game, as Mist BC beat Rose BC 90-64.
Copper was one of three players who scored in double figures, as she had 12 points. She also had seven rebounds and two assists.
Shakira Austin was the team's leading scorer, and she had 19 points. Then, Chelsea Gray had 17 points. The Mercury guard has contributed throughout the season, and she is 10th in scoring. She is averaging 19.3 points, and she has had some impressive performances.
Phoenix's stars are playing well this season, and they will be ready for the WNBA season.
