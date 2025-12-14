Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Survived Overtime Games

The Phoenix Mercury had quite the playoff run, and during that time, they experienced something they did not encounter in the regular season.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with her teammates as they defeat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with her teammates as they defeat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17. They were third in the Western Conference, and they were fourth overall.

The Mercury picked up some impressive wins during the season, as they beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm. Some games were closer than others, but in the end, the Mercury pulled off some nice wins.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts during action against the New York Liberty in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a good year, and win or lose, the Mercury competed on a nightly basis. While they had some battles during that time, there is something interesting about the regular season. They did not have an overtime game.

Phoenix had close games like the 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Mercury managed to win in regulation.

The Mercury avoided overtime during the regular season, but the playoffs were a different story. They had an overtime game right away, as they tried to win Game 1 of the first round. Phoenix faced New York in the first round, and the Liberty beat the Mercury 76-69.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) reacts after missing a game-winning shot, which allowed the New York Liberty to win 76-69 in overtime during Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 14, 2025. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she had 15 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal. DeWanna Bonner had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.

New York takes the lead, Phoenix responds

The Liberty outscored the Mercury 11-4 in overtime. Before that, these two teams traded baskets towards the end of regulation, and in the end, Phoenix could not get the win. New York took control and stole Game 1.

Alyssa Thoma
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) huddles with her teammates during their WNBA semifinal playoff game against the Minnesota Lynx at PHX Arena on Sept. 28, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phoenix's next overtime game happened in the second series. The Mercury lost the first of their series against the Minnesota Lynx, as the Lynx beat them 82-69. The Lynx gave them trouble during the regular season, and that first game looked like it would be the same. However, the Mercury responded with a win in Game 2.

The Mercury beat the Lynx 89-83 in overtime, and Sabally was the star. She had 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. Phoenix trailed in this game, but the Mercury star had 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. Then, Sami Whitcomb knocked down a big shot that forced overtime.

Sabally and the team played well in that game, and eventually they reached the WNBA Finals. This year's playoff run was a challenge, and the Mercury handled it well.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury 2025 season and some of their most competitive games when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.