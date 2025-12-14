How The Mercury Survived Overtime Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17. They were third in the Western Conference, and they were fourth overall.
The Mercury picked up some impressive wins during the season, as they beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm. Some games were closer than others, but in the end, the Mercury pulled off some nice wins.
It was a good year, and win or lose, the Mercury competed on a nightly basis. While they had some battles during that time, there is something interesting about the regular season. They did not have an overtime game.
Phoenix had close games like the 89-86 win over the Los Angeles Sparks, but the Mercury managed to win in regulation.
The Mercury avoided overtime during the regular season, but the playoffs were a different story. They had an overtime game right away, as they tried to win Game 1 of the first round. Phoenix faced New York in the first round, and the Liberty beat the Mercury 76-69.
Kahleah Copper was the team's leading scorer, and she had 15 points. She also had two rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block. Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and a steal. DeWanna Bonner had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
New York takes the lead, Phoenix responds
The Liberty outscored the Mercury 11-4 in overtime. Before that, these two teams traded baskets towards the end of regulation, and in the end, Phoenix could not get the win. New York took control and stole Game 1.
Phoenix's next overtime game happened in the second series. The Mercury lost the first of their series against the Minnesota Lynx, as the Lynx beat them 82-69. The Lynx gave them trouble during the regular season, and that first game looked like it would be the same. However, the Mercury responded with a win in Game 2.
The Mercury beat the Lynx 89-83 in overtime, and Sabally was the star. She had 24 points, nine rebounds and an assist. Phoenix trailed in this game, but the Mercury star had 11 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter. Then, Sami Whitcomb knocked down a big shot that forced overtime.
Sabally and the team played well in that game, and eventually they reached the WNBA Finals. This year's playoff run was a challenge, and the Mercury handled it well.
