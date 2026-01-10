How Mercury's Taylor Became An All-Star
Penny Taylor is a Phoenix Mercury legend, and she helped them win three championships. She joined them in 2004, as the Mercury picked her in an expansion draft. They had the first pick of that draft, and after selecting her, they added another No. 1 pick. They drafted Diana Taurasi, and she was fresh off her championship win in college.
Taylor started her WNBA career in 2001, as she was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers. They drafted her with the 11th pick, and when that happened, she was the second Australian player selected that year. The first was Lauren Jackson, and she went to the Seattle Storm. After Taylor, there were two more Australian players who entered the league, as the Mercury added Kristen Veal and Jae Kingi was chosen in the second round.
The Australian forward had some nice seasons with the Rockers, and during that time, she became an All-Star. She played in the 2002 All-Star Game, and she was a reserve. She finished the game with nine points, three rebounds and two steals.
Cleveland's forward earned the honor in a season where she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals. That was an improvement from her rookie season, as she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal. She came off the bench during her rookie year, but she became a starter in 2002.
Taylor comes to Phoenix
After that, she eventually came to Phoenix after Cleveland's team folded. She had some good years, and her best season happened during a significant year. Taylor averaged 17.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
The Mercury forward became an All-Star for the second time, and rightfully so. She averaged career highs in points and rebounds, and was helping the Mercury in their playoff push. When it came to the All-Star game, Taylor played alongside Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter.
Phoenix was well-represented in that game, as Taurasi had 13 points, nine assists, four rebounds and a block. She was a starter in that game, and she played alongside Tina Thompson, Becky Hammon and more.
Pondexter played well, and she had 12 points, two assists, two steals, a rebound and a block. Taylor had four points, four rebounds, three steals and two assists.
After that, Taylor had one more All-Star appearance, as she was a part of the 2011 game. She finished that game with 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block.
Taylor had a phenomenal career, and throughout those years, she had a chance to play in the big, star-studded game.
