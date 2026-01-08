Why Cappie Pondexter Is A Phoenix Mercury Legend
Cappie Pondexter is one of the Phoenix Mercury's most significant players, and she accomplished many things in her time with the team. She helped the Mercury win two championships, and she was the first Phoenix player to win Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP).
Pondexter became an All-Star for the first time in her first season, and she represented the Mercury two more times after that. Then, she was an All-Star during her time with the New York Liberty and the Chicago Sky.
The Mercury guard did a lot, and on Wednesday, she celebrated her birthday.
There have been a few Mercury birthdays this month, as Bridget Pettis and Cheryl Miller celebrated theirs days prior. Miller was the Mercury's first head coach, and Pettis was one of the team's first players. Both of them received recognition on social media.
When it comes to Pondexter, her ties to the Mercury began in 2006. They drafted her with the second pick of that year's draft. That was a talented class, as it featured players like Seimone Augustus, Monique Currie and Candice Dupree.
Pondexter has excellent rookie year
Pondexter's career got off to a strong start, as she averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals. The following year, Pondexter averaged 17.2 points, four assists and 3.6 rebounds. The Mercury won a championship that year, and during their playoff run, the Mercury guard averaged 23.9 points, 5.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals.
Phoenix's star made the All-WNBA First Team for the first time in 2009, and she averaged 19.1 points, five assists and 4.2 rebounds. The Mercury were well-represented, as Diana Taurasi was a member of the First Team as well.
The Mercury guards were joined by Becky Hammon, Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson. Then, the duo helped Phoenix win a second championship.
After winning, Pondexter was a part of a deal that sent her to New York. Phoenix received Dupree, and she helped the team win a championship in 2014.
Pondexter had the best season of her career with the Liberty, as she averaged 21.4 points, 4.9 assists and 4.5 rebounds. She had her career high that season, and she did it against the Indiana Fever. She had 40 points, and she also had seven assists, six rebounds and a steal. Pondexter played for the Fever years later, and she retired after that.
The 2007 Finals MVP was a skilled player, and her time with the Mercury was something special.
