How Mercury's Taylor Nearly Won A Prestigious Award
Penny Taylor was one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players, and before joining the team, she played for the Cleveland Rockers. She was drafted by the Rockers in 2001, and she played with them until they folded. After that, she was a part of a dispersal draft, and she ended up with the Mercury.
Taylor played a big role in Phoenix's success, and she stayed with them until she retired. She won three championships, she was a multi-time All-Star and she had her jersey retired.
Phoenix's forward had some good seasons, and she was involved in some award races.
There were a few instances where she received nods for the Most Improved Player award, and the first time she received recognition was in 2002. Taylor was playing for the Rockers at that time, and she averaged 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals that year.
In her rookie season, she averaged 7.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.4 assists and a steal. So, her stats improved significantly in some areas.
Coco Miller, the twin sister of future Mercury player Kelly Miller, won Most Improved Player that year after winning 14 points. The maximum amount of points was 60, and Miller earned a few more points than Tamika Whitmore. Whitmore finished the race with 12 points.
There were several others who received points, and Taylor was tied for eighth with two points. Kamila Vodichkova, who also spent time with the Mercury later on, also had eight points.
This race had other Mercury ties, as Tangela Smith, Tamicha Jackson and Kelly Miller also earned points.
Taylor makes a name for herself in Phoenix
In Taylor's first season with the Mercury, she averaged 13.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals. She received three points in that year's Most Improved Player race, and she was tied for sixth. Miller, who was playing for the Indiana Fever at the time, had nine points. Wendy Palmer also had nine, so both players shared the award.
Phoenix was well-represented in this race, as Anna DeForge and Plenette Pierson were in the mix as well.
After that, Taylor was in the race once again, as she was one of nine players who received a point in the 2007 race. Janel McCarville won it that year, and while Taylor did not win an individual award, she did make the All-WNBA First Team. She also helped Phoenix win a championship.
Taylor was an exceptional player, and it is no surprise that she received recognition for her play.
Please follow us on X to read more about Penny Taylor's legendary career when you click right here!