Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury Set To Face New Eastern Conference Team

The Phoenix Mercury are one of the WNBA's original teams, and this year, they will take on a new Eastern Conference team.

Davion Moore

The Phoenix Mercury huddle up before their WNBA Finals game against Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025.
The Phoenix Mercury huddle up before their WNBA Finals game against Las Vegas Aces at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix on Oct. 8, 2025. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The WNBA is growing, and two new teams will be in action. The Portland Fire are preparing for the 2026 season, and they will share a conference with teams like the Las Vegas Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.

Another team will be playing in the Eastern Conference, as the Toronto Tempo are set to debut. With these teams entering the league, the Mercury will get their first look at them this season. The Fire played back in the early 2000's, but this is a new-and-improved team.

Satou Sabally and DeWanna Bonne
Sep 17, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) talks with forward Satou Sabally (0) during game two of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Tempo are an entirely new team, and they will look to establish themselves in a competitive conference. They have a chance to do so, and they can get some wins over Western Conference teams in the process.

Phoenix and Toronto will meet early in the season, and the Mercury will host the Tempo. That will be Phoenix's fifth game of the season, and it is their third home game.

DeWanna Bonne
Phoenix Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner (14) celebrates after a basket against the Indiana Fever during the second quarter at PHX Arena on Sept. 2, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mercury to host the Tempo

Before that game, the Mercury will face the Aces and the Golden State Valkyries on the road in the first two games, and they face the Lynx, the Chicago Sky and the Tempo at home. Golden State was in a similar position to Toronto, as the Valkyries were the new team in the 2025 season. They had a successful season, and they faced the Lynx in the playoffs.

After that initial meeting between Phoenix and Toronto, the Mercury and the Tempo will meet in June. Toronto is the team in that game, and this is a chance for the new team to get a win on its home floor. However, the Mercury can get a win and prove that they are a strong road team.

Phoenix and Toronto have another game in August, and the Mercury will be home. If Phoenix has the lead, this is a chance to end it on a good note.

Kahleah Coppe
Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) celebrates a basket against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury are in for a good year, and wins over teams like the Tempo can help them climb the league's standings. Toronto is going to build its roster through a dispersal draft, and like past expansion teams, the Tempo can add some talented players. They can put the team on the right path, and soon, the Mercury will see them in action.

Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's upcoming series against the Toronto Tempo when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.