Mercury Set To Face New Eastern Conference Team
The WNBA is growing, and two new teams will be in action. The Portland Fire are preparing for the 2026 season, and they will share a conference with teams like the Las Vegas Aces, the Minnesota Lynx and the Phoenix Mercury.
Another team will be playing in the Eastern Conference, as the Toronto Tempo are set to debut. With these teams entering the league, the Mercury will get their first look at them this season. The Fire played back in the early 2000's, but this is a new-and-improved team.
The Tempo are an entirely new team, and they will look to establish themselves in a competitive conference. They have a chance to do so, and they can get some wins over Western Conference teams in the process.
Phoenix and Toronto will meet early in the season, and the Mercury will host the Tempo. That will be Phoenix's fifth game of the season, and it is their third home game.
Mercury to host the Tempo
Before that game, the Mercury will face the Aces and the Golden State Valkyries on the road in the first two games, and they face the Lynx, the Chicago Sky and the Tempo at home. Golden State was in a similar position to Toronto, as the Valkyries were the new team in the 2025 season. They had a successful season, and they faced the Lynx in the playoffs.
After that initial meeting between Phoenix and Toronto, the Mercury and the Tempo will meet in June. Toronto is the team in that game, and this is a chance for the new team to get a win on its home floor. However, the Mercury can get a win and prove that they are a strong road team.
Phoenix and Toronto have another game in August, and the Mercury will be home. If Phoenix has the lead, this is a chance to end it on a good note.
The Mercury are in for a good year, and wins over teams like the Tempo can help them climb the league's standings. Toronto is going to build its roster through a dispersal draft, and like past expansion teams, the Tempo can add some talented players. They can put the team on the right path, and soon, the Mercury will see them in action.
