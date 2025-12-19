Why Mercury's Thomas And Other Stars May Be Peak Performers
Alyssa Thomas had a remarkable season, and she helped the Phoenix Mercury reach the WNBA Finals. She did so by averaging 15.4 points, 9.2 assists, 8.8 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Thomas' facilitating skills were on display this year, and by the end of the season, she was one of the league's Peak Performers. She led the league in assists, and she had a comfortable lead throughout the season.
Thomas joins Diana Taurasi
With the way she moved the ball this year, she became the first Mercury player since Diana Taurasi to become the Peak Performer in assists. Taurasi did it in 2014, and she averaged 5.6. That was the first time she did it in assists, but she was the Peak Performer in scoring multiple times. She did it for the first time in 2006, and did it every year from 2008 to 2011.
When it comes to this year's performers, A'ja Wilson was the league's leading scorer, and Angel Reese led the league in rebounds. Thomas did well in these categories as well, but Wilson and Reese excelled in those areas.
Thomas became the first Mercury player to receive this honor since 2019. However, it was in a different category. Griner was the WNBA's leading scorer in 2019, and she averaged 20.7 points. That was her second time that she was the leading scorer, as she did it for the first time in 2017.
The Mercury have had some great players, and they have led the league in different areas. Thomas is a talented player, and she can make an impact in multiple ways. So, it was no surprise that she was a Peak Performer this year, and with the way she played this season, she may achieve this feat once again.
Phoenix's star will most likely have another noteworthy season where she is a Most Valuable Player (MVP) candidate. Then, with the talent Phoenix has on its roster, Thomas may have company.
Satou Sabally is a skilled player, and she can score in different ways. She is also capable of getting double-doubles on a consistent basis. When Sabally is healthy, she is tough to stop. She can put up big numbers, and if she is playing at a high level, she may be one of the league's top scorers.
Kahleah Copper is another great scorer, and like Sabally, she is hard to guard when she gets hot. Copper can put up big numbers at any moment, and her 2024 season proves that.
Thomas and teammates will have some stiff competition, but if all goes well, she or one of her teammates may become a Peak Performer in at least one category.
Please follow us on X to read more about Peak Performers like Alyssa Thomas when you click right here!