Mercury's Thomas And Others Win ACC Player Of The Year
The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Player of the Year was introduced in 1984, and Tresa Brown was the first player to win it. She attended North Carolina, and she averaged 20.8 points and 8.5 rebounds that year.
Pam Leake won the award the next two seasons, and like Brown, she attended North Carolina. Great players have won this award, and some of them have ties to the Phoenix Mercury.
Tracy Reid is an example, as she won ACC Player of the Year in 1997 and 1999. She also played for North Carolina, and after her years with the Tar Heels, she was drafted by the Charlotte Sting. She won Rookie of the Year after averaging 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals.
Reid spent two more years with the Sting, and after a season with the Miami Sol, she joined the Mercury. She played 24 games with them in 2002, and she started in 12 of them. She averaged 4.7 points and 3.2 rebounds that year. Then, she played two games in 2003.
Monique Currie won the award in 2005, and she attended Duke. She was a part of the 2006 WNBA Draft, and she was selected by the Sting. When they folded, she was picked up by the Chicago Sky. She joined the Washington Mystics shortly after, and she played with them until 2014. Then, she came to Phoenix.
Currie averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists that season, and after that, she was traded to the San Antonio Stars. She played with them for a season before the Mercury brought her back in 2017.
Lindsey Harding won ACC Player of the Year in 2007, and she became the Mercury's No. 1 pick. However, they traded her to the Minnesota Lynx for Tangela Smith. Harding went on to have a successful career, and she joined the Mercury in 2016.
Mercury star takes home award
A few years later, Alyssa Thomas won the award for the first time, and she did it after averaging 17.2 points, eight rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals. Then, she won the award two more times after that.
Some of the WNBA's most talented players won this award, as players like Dawn Staley, Chelsea Gray and Jewel Loyd won it during their college years. Kristi Toliver won it, and while she did not play for the Mercury, she is a part of their coaching staff.
Thomas is in good company when it comes to this award, and since then, she has added several WNBA awards.
