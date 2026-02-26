How Trisha Fallon Impacted The Mercury's Season
The Phoenix Mercury have added talented players over the years, and some of them joined the team at a crucial time. The Mercury were a great team in their early years, and after the 2000 season, things began to change.
Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2001, and that drought continued for a few seasons. They added players, and some of them were bright spots during that difficult time.
Trisha Fallon was one of the players the Mercury added, and she started her career with the Minnesota Lynx.
Fallon was a second-round pick in the 1999 WNBA Draft, and in her season with the Lynx, she played 26 games. She was a reserve, and she averaged three points during that time.
After that, she was traded to the Mercury in a deal that included Adia Barnes and Tonya Edwards. Phoenix gave up Marlies Askamp, Angela Aycock and Kristi Harrower.
Fallon did not play in the 2000 season, as she represented Australia in the Olympics. Then, in 2001, she suited up for the Mercury, and she had a nice season. She averaged 10.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.1 steals. She was one of three players who averaged at least 10 points that season, and Jennifer Gillom was the leader.
Gillom averaged 12.3 points that year, and Maria Stepanova averaged 10.4. Fallon had some strong performances that season, and her best was a 24-point game against the Portland Fire. The Mercury hosted the Fire, and they beat them 73-62.
Fallon leads team to victory
Fallon was the leading scorer in that game, and she did it off the bench. On top of her 24 points, she had five rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Mercury had three more players who scored in double figures. Stepanova was the second-leading scorer, and she had 13 points. She also had four rebounds and three blocks. Then, Gillom and Lisa Harrison both had 11 points.
Phoenix's 2001 was one of its worst, but having a player like Fallon made things better. That was her last WNBA season, but she made it a good one. Fallon is a part of Mercury history, and her performance against the Fire gave that year's team its 12th win. That was one of the positives, and she helped the team end its challenging season on a decent note.
