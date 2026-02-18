How The Mercury Will Prepare For Road Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2025 season with a record of 27-17, and they were fourth in the league standings. It was a good year, and the only teams that played better than them were the Minnesota Lynx, the Las Vegas Aces and the Atlanta Dream.
Phoenix met two of these teams during the playoffs, as the Mercury faced the Lynx in their second playoff matchup. They beat them 3-1 in that series, and the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the sixth time in franchise history.
The Mercury's 2026 season will begin with some exciting matchups, and they will take on teams like the Aces, the Golden State Valkyries, the Toronto Tempo and others. That month ends with a road trip, as they face the Dream and the New York Liberty.
Phoenix's second month will begin with a game against Minnesota. The Mercury will be home for that game, and that will be the second game of that season series. Phoenix's homecoming will be short-lived, as the team will hit the road for four games. They will face the Seattle Storm, the Portland Fire, the Valkyries and the Dallas Wings.
Mercury return home, face Western Conference rivals
Once those games are finished, the Mercury will face three teams in Mortgage Matchup Center. They will face the Los Angeles Sparks, the Aces and the Storm. Then, after that, the Mercury will travel and face Eastern Conference teams. They will kick things off with two games against the Indian Fever and they will take on the Tempo once those games are finished.
The Mercury will be on the move in June, and for most teams that is a challenge. Phoenix did well in its road games, as the team had a record of 12-10. The Mercury were better in home games, as they finished 15-7.
Phoenix had quite the season last year, and now, the team's stars are trying to top that. Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas were outstanding in their first season with the team, and depending on the outcome of the free agency period, they can help the Mercury succeed. The franchise is taking a step in the right direction, and getting wins in June can help Sabally and her teammates get back to the Finals.
