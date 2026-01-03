How Mercury's Williams Won A Championship In College
It is an exciting time in women's college basketball, and things are about to get even more interesting. It has been a great year, and now, conference games are underway.
That also means that the NCAA tournament is getting closer, and soon, teams will be competing for a championship.
UConn was the last team to win it all, as Paige Bueckers helped her team beat South Carolina 82-59. The year before that, South Carolina defeated Iowa to win its third championship.
There have been great teams, and there have been several players from championship teams who have gone on to do great things. Looking back to Diana Taurasi's wins, she helped UConn win championships in 2002, 2003 and 2004. After winning that last one, she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury. Then, she helped them win their championships.
Winning a national championship is special, and a few Mercury legends have won them. There are also a few current Mercury players who have won, and now they are contributing to Phoenix's success.
The Mercury have a talented roster, and this group helped them reach the WNBA Finals. Phoenix defeated the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx before falling to the Las Vegas Aces. The 2025 roster featured three players who won national championships in college, and the most recent win was in 2021.
Kiana Williams spent her college years at Stanford, and in her final season, her team won it all. Williams and company finished the season with a record of 31-2. Stanford defeated Arizona in the championship game, and it was a battle. The Cardinal won 54-53, and Haley Jones, who played four games with the Mercury this season, led the way.
Jones finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a block. The Cardinal had two more players who scored in double figures, as Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull both had 10. Brink also had six rebounds, three blocks and an assist. Hull had 10 rebounds and two assists.
Williams was also in the starting lineup, and she had five points, three assists and two rebounds.
The future Mercury guard had a solid season, as she averaged 14.0 points, 3.1 assists, two rebounds and 1.3 steals. Then, after winning it all, she was drafted by the Seattle Storm. She played 10 games during that time, and she became a Commissioner's Cup champion.
Williams comes to Phoenix
Williams joined the Mercury this year, and while her journey consisted of multiple seven-day contracts and a rest-of-season contract, she contributed when she stepped on the floor.
