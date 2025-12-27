A Look Back at One of Mercury's Most Thrilling Games
The Phoenix Mercury finished the 2018 season with a record of 20-14. They were second in the Western Conference, as the Seattle Storm were first with a record of 26-8.
The Mercury made the playoffs, and they had two single-elimination games before running into a familiar face in a series. Phoenix faced the Dallas Wings in the first round, and the Mercury won 101-83.
DeWanna Bonner had a big game, as she had a double-double of 29 points and 11 rebounds. Diana Taurasi also had a great performance, as she had a double-double of her own. She had 26 points and 12 assists.
Phoenix's stars were spectacular, and it led to the Mercury advancing to the second round. They faced the Connecticut Sun, and in another game where the stars were bright, the Mercury beat the Sun by 10.
Brittney Griner and Taurasi both had 27 points in that outing. Griner also had six blocks, five rebounds, two assists and a steal. Phoenix's star guard had five assists and two rebounds. Bonner also had an impressive game, as she had 23 points, 18 rebounds, three assists and a block.
Phoenix played well that season, and they had their share of battles. For example, Taurasi and her teammates faced the Los Angeles Sparks towards the end of the season, and the Sparks beat them 78-75. The Mercury had some close games, and as far as overtime times, they had their first one during the playoffs.
After beating the Wings and the Sun in the first two rounds, the Mercury had a series against the Storm.
Mercury take on a familiar foe
The Mercury lost the first game of the series, as the Storm beat them 91-87. Then, the Mercury lost the second game, as the Storm beat them 91-87 once again. One thing that was different from the first outing was the fact that this one went into overtime.
Taurasi was the leading scorer in that game, as she had 28 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Griner had a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Bonner had 21 points, nine rebounds, a steal, an assist and a block.
Seattle outscored Phoenix 12-8 in the overtime period, and Sue Bird knocked down a go-ahead basket during that time.
Bird and her team had a 2-0 lead over the Mercury, and Phoenix tied the series with an 86-66 win in Game 3 and an 86-84 victory in Game 4. Then, Seattle won the final game, and moved on to the WNBA Finals.
The Mercury fought in that series, and while they did not win the overtime game, they gave the Storm a run for their money.
