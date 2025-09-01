Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Alyssa Thomas is Key to Mercury Beating Fever

The Phoenix Mercury will face the Indiana Fever in their next game, and it was take strong performances from Alyssa Thomas and others to pull off the win.

Davion Moore

Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) lays the ball up past New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33)at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix.
Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) lays the ball up past New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33)at PHX Arena, Aug. 30, 2025, in Phoenix. / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It was a good week for the Phoenix Mercury, as they won all three of their games. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty this week, and as the season is winding down, they have a few more teams standing in their way.

The Mercury will face the Indiana Fever in their next game, and the last time they faced them, Alyssa Thomas had a big game. She had a triple-double, and Phoenix won in a blowout. Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in what was her third triple-double in a row.

Aug 28, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts against the Chicago Sky in the first half at Phx Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Phoenix will look to keep their winning streak alive, and in order for that to happen, Thomas and two other Mercury players need to lead the way. Here are some of the players to keep an eye on in the Mercury's game against the Fever.

1.) Alyssa Thomas

As mentioned, Thomas will be key in this game. She continues to shine this season, and this game may lead to another triple-double. Even in the games where she does not tally a triple-double, she is still having impactful performances.

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) drives past New York Liberty forward Leonie Fiebich (13) during the first half of a game at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

In the Mercury's last game, Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Before that, she had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Phoenix will need her skills, and like she has throughout the year, she will deliver.

2.) Kahleah Copper

Kahleah Copper has been on a tear lately. She is scoring consistently and efficiently, and the Mercury are winning as a result. She was the team's leading scorer in the last two games, as she had 28 points against the Sky and 22 against the Liberty.

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) goes up for a shot against Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson (33) on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

When Copper gets going, she is one of the toughest players to guard. She is finishing the regular season on a good note, and this game will be another opportunity to showcase her talents.

3.) Satou Sabally

Like Copper, Satou Sabally is an exceptional scorer. She can score in a variety of ways, and in the Mercury's win over the Liberty, she displayed that. She finished the game with 14 points and she made three 3-pointers in the process.

Aug 30, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) reacts between plays and sits on the scorers table during the second half of a game against the New York Liberty at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images / Allan Henry-Imagn Images

While DeWanna Bonner can go in this spot, as she is playing her old team, Sabally is bound to have a notable performance, and she will help her team secure another win.

The Mercury are on a roll, and this game will add to their hot streak.

