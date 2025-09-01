Why Alyssa Thomas is Key to Mercury Beating Fever
It was a good week for the Phoenix Mercury, as they won all three of their games. They beat the Los Angeles Sparks, the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty this week, and as the season is winding down, they have a few more teams standing in their way.
The Mercury will face the Indiana Fever in their next game, and the last time they faced them, Alyssa Thomas had a big game. She had a triple-double, and Phoenix won in a blowout. Thomas had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in what was her third triple-double in a row.
Phoenix will look to keep their winning streak alive, and in order for that to happen, Thomas and two other Mercury players need to lead the way. Here are some of the players to keep an eye on in the Mercury's game against the Fever.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
As mentioned, Thomas will be key in this game. She continues to shine this season, and this game may lead to another triple-double. Even in the games where she does not tally a triple-double, she is still having impactful performances.
In the Mercury's last game, Thomas had 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Before that, she had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Phoenix will need her skills, and like she has throughout the year, she will deliver.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Kahleah Copper has been on a tear lately. She is scoring consistently and efficiently, and the Mercury are winning as a result. She was the team's leading scorer in the last two games, as she had 28 points against the Sky and 22 against the Liberty.
When Copper gets going, she is one of the toughest players to guard. She is finishing the regular season on a good note, and this game will be another opportunity to showcase her talents.
3.) Satou Sabally
Like Copper, Satou Sabally is an exceptional scorer. She can score in a variety of ways, and in the Mercury's win over the Liberty, she displayed that. She finished the game with 14 points and she made three 3-pointers in the process.
While DeWanna Bonner can go in this spot, as she is playing her old team, Sabally is bound to have a notable performance, and she will help her team secure another win.
The Mercury are on a roll, and this game will add to their hot streak.
