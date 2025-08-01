Looking Ahead: Mercury Finish Road Trip, Return To Home Floor
The Phoenix Mercury have been on the road for their last few games, and it has not been easy. They lost to the New York Liberty to start the stretch, they responded with a win over the Washington Mystics, then, they lost to the Indiana Fever.
Phoenix will take on the Atlanta Dream in their next game, but they will be on Atlanta's home floor. In their last meeting, the Mercury hosted the Dream, and Brittney Griner and her new team won 90-79. The Mercury will look to tie the season series and pick up their eighth road win of the season.
Once that game is over, the Mercury have another road game, as they take on the Chicago Sky. The Sky have struggled this season, and they have a record of 7-19. They are on a six-game losing streak, and they will face the Golden State Valkyries before their matchup with Phoenix.
The Mercury should have no problems getting a win over the Sky, and they can finish their road trip on a good note. Then, they return home where they play their best basketball.
Phoenix will host the Connecticut Sun in PHX Arena. The Sun have not had a great year, as they have a record of 4-21. They will also face the Liberty twice before they face the Mercury. The Sun lost their last game, as the Seattle Storm beat them 101-85
The Mercury could pick up a big win in their first game back on their home floor, then they will have another game against the Fever.
Feels good to be home
Phoenix is a decent team on the road, but they are at their best at home. They are 7-6 in away games, but at home, they are 9-4 at home. Before their loss to the Dream, the Mercury had two good home wins over the Dallas Wings and the Lynx. They won both of those games without Kahleah Copper and Satou Sabally.
Now that both players have multiple games under their belt, the Mercury could have a better showing than they did against Atlanta.
All in all, the Mercury will face the Sky, the Sun and the Fever in their games after today's game. It has been a long trip for Phoenix, and it will undoubtedly be happy to play in front of the X-Factor once again.
