Phoenix Mercury vs Indiana Fever Game Preview
The Phoenix Mercury snapped their three-game losing streak on Sunday against the Washington Mystics and, fresh off two days of rest, they'll be looking to build on a dominant second half that looked like a return to form for one of the league's best defenses. The Indiana Fever will be playing without Caitlin Clark, but they still pose a real threat (and have won two straight) as Phoenix looks to start a win streak of their own.
A look at the Fever offense
This will be the 14th game Clark will have missed this season, but Indiana has stayed afloat despite her absence. With one star soaking up so much attention league-wide, it's easy to forget how much talent is on the rest of this roster. The Fever still have the third-best record in the Eastern Conference and plenty of other star power to go around.
After all, the year before they took Clark first overall in the draft, they had another number one overall pick, Aliyah Boston, the 6'5" big currently averaging 15.4 points on excellent 54.8% shooting, the second-best mark in the league.
Kelsey Mitchell leads the team in scoring at 20.2 points per game (fourth in the league) and has been shooting very well both inside and outside the arc (38.3%). The Fever are just in the middle of the pack in terms of outside shooting, but keeping Mitchell from getting hot will be a must. Mitchell went for 35 on just 19 shots and hit seven of her 10 threes in their last game against the Chicago Sky. She and Boston both helped fill the playmaking void left behind by Clark, with six assists apiece.
The Mercury will also have to contend with Natasha Howard, a 6'3" double-double threat who went for 18 points and 13 boards against the Las Vegas Aces, and former Mercury wing Sophie Cunningham, a 40% three-point shooter this season (and frequent agitator of opponents).
Even without their star guard, they still rank fourth in the league in offensive efficiency. The Mercury will need to carry over the momentum from their defensive performance against the Mystics.
The Fever defense
The Fever have been held back a bit by a mediocre defense. It's not one of the weakest units on the team, but it doesn't stand out either, an average-ish unit at seventh-best in the WNBA. They allow one of the lowest shooting percentages in the league around the rim but they allow opponents to take 24.2 shots per game within five feet of the basket, the second-highest mark in the league.
This could be a major area of opportunity for a Phoenix team that stretches the floor with tons of shooting and features two of the best drivers in the game in Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper. If Phoenix can get Boston and Howard in foul trouble early by attacking the paint, it could be a long day for the Fever.
DeWanna Bonner could be a key player off the bench for Phoenix, as she could be extra motivated to get a win against the team she split from earlier in this season.