How The Mercury Have Beat An Eastern Conference Team
Over the years, the Phoenix Mercury have played well against some of the WNBA's top teams. The Mercury have won championships during that time, and they beat the Detroit Shock, the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky to do so.
Phoenix has had great success over the years, and as one of the league's first teams, the franchise is still going strong.
In the past, the Mercury's all-time records against different teams were examined, and that meant looking at teams like the Atlanta Dream and the Charlotte Sting. This time, their history with the Fever will be discussed.
The Fever joined the WNBA in 2000. That was a big year for the league, as it brought in four new teams. Indiana made their debut alongside the Miami Sol, the Portland Fire and the Seattle Storm. The Fever and the Storm are the only teams remaining from that group, but the Fire are coming back next season.
In their first season, the Fever finished the season with a record of 9-23. The only teams that had worse records than them were the Sting and the Storm.
The Mercury met the Fever for the first time in the second month of the season, and Phoenix beat them 66-65. It was a quiet game for the Mercury, as their top scorer was a reserve. Rankica Sarenac led the way with 15 points, and she also had five rebounds and an assist.
Brandy Reed had a nice game, as she had 14 points, eight rebounds, an assist and a steal. Later that month, these teams met again, and the Mercury beat them 79-65.
In that game, the Mercury had nice performances from key players. Reed had 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and a steal. Jennifer Gillom had 21 points, nine rebounds, a steal and a block. Michelle Brogan had 16 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Mercury and Fever still going at it
Over the years, the Mercury and the Fever have met multiple times, and Phoenix has the lead in that series. They are 31-28 in games against the Fever. This includes their last two wins over them this year.
Both teams had great playoff runs this year, and come next season, these teams can meet in the postseason. Before that, they will battle in their regular season games.
