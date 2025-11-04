How A Mercury Guard Led The Team Over The Fever
The Phoenix Mercury have had some great guards over the years. When thinking about the team's guards, players like Diana Taurasi and Cappie Pondexter come to mind. Both players had great seasons with the Mercury, and their ability to score helped the team make history.
Phoenix also had Bridget Pettis, Skylar Diggins and others. The Mercury have had guards who can score, and they can also get their teammates involved. Some guards stayed longer than others, and some had bigger roles than others, but Phoenix's guards have always made an impact.
Some of their guards have helped them win championships, and today, one of them will be discussed. She was a part of the Mercury's 2009 championship team, and after spending time with the Washington Mystics and the Los Angeles Sparks, she won a championship in her first season with the Mercury. That player is Temeka Johnson.
Johnson was drafted by the Mystics in 2005. That was the year she was a Nancy Lieberman Award winner in college, and by the end of her first WNBA season, she was named Rookie of the Year.
Fast forward a few years, and she landed with the Mercury. She played with them from 2009 to 2011, and in her first year with the team, she averaged 9.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
Johnson gets hot, takes down the Fever
In her time with the Mercury, Johnson had some nice games. Her best was against the Indiana Fever, as she led the team in a balanced effort. The Mercury guard finished the game with 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. She was one of five players who scored in double figures.
Taurasi was the second-leading scorer, and she finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds and four assists. Candice Dupree had 20 points, two rebound, an assist and a steal. Kara Braxton had a nice game off the bench, as she had 13 points and six rebounds. Then, Penny Taylor had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block.
Johnson was a valuable contributor in her time with the Mercury, and while she had several noteworthy performances, her game against the Fever stands out the most. Johnson made history with the Mercury, and now, she is one of their memorable guards.
