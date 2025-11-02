Mercury Guard Represents Team With Unique Number
When it come to jersey numbers, the Phoenix Mercury have had several players, and while some have shared numbers, others had unique ones. So far, Kristen Rasmussen is the only player to wear No. 52 for the Mercury, but that can eventually change.
The next number is in the same boat, as only one player has worn No. 53. This number made its debut in 2002, and it has not appeared since.
Susanna Bonfiglio wore No. 53 that year, and she played a single season with Phoenix. Bonfiglio played 22 games with the Mercury that year, and she started in six of those games. She averaged 4.8 points, 1.7 rebounds and an assist in that time.
Bonfiglio shines in game against Eastern Conference team
Bonfiglio's best game during that time was against the Cleveland Rockers. The Mercury beat them 59-57 in that game, and Bonfiglio was one of three players who scored in double figures. Jennifer Gillom had 15 points, and she also had five rebounds, an assist and a block.
Lisa Harrison was the team's second-leading scorer, and she had 14 points, three rebounds and a steal. Bonfiglio had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.
Bonfiglio had another nice performance in the next game, as she had 10 points against the Portland Fire. She was one of two players who scored in double figures, as Gordana Grubin had 17 points, a rebound and an assist. The Mercury won a close game, as they beat the Fire 73-70.
Earlier in the season, Bonfiglio had another game of 10 or more points. In a game against the Minnesota Lynx, she had 11 points, two assists and a rebound. Phoenix won that game, and they had two other players in double digits. Harrison was their leading scorer with 14 point, and she also had three rebounds and two assists. Adriana Pinto Moises had 11 points and two assists.
Bonfiglio had a solid stint with the Mercury, and for the time being, she is the only player to wear No. 53. She joins players like Tamicha Jackson, Pat Luckey and others who are the only ones to wear their respective numbers. Eventually, someone may join these players, but for now, Bonfiglio has a special place in Mercury history.
Please follow us on X to read more about past Mercury players like Susanna Bonfiglio and their stint with the team when you click right here!