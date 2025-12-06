Inside Lindsey Harding's Reunion With Mercury
The Phoenix Mercury were on the verge of doing something big, and a trade helped put them over the top. The Mercury had the first pick of the 2007 WNBA Draft, and they used that pick to draft Lindsey Harding.
Harding played for Duke during her college years, and averaged 9.3 points, 4.1 assists, four rebounds and 1.9 steals. While the Mercury drafted her, she made her WNBA debut with the Minnesota Lynx. The Mercury sent her to Minnesota, and they received Tangela Smith in return.
Harding gets off to good start with Minnesota
Smith had some good years with the Mercury, and in her first season, she averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals. When it came to Harding, she had a nice rookie season, and she averaged 11.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a steal for the Lynx.
Harding had a solid career, and she played for a few teams before pivoting to coaching. She played for the Washington Mystics, the Atlanta Dream, the Los Angeles Sparks, the New York Liberty before coming to Phoenix. She played for the Mercury during the 2016 season, and she averaged 3.9 points, 2.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds.
The Mercury draft pick started that season with the Liberty, and in her first game of the season, she did a great job when it came to facilitating. She had seven assists in New York's win over the Mystics, and she also had six points and four rebounds.
Harding was waived by New York after appearing in five games, and eventually she joined the Mercury. In her first game with Phoenix, she had five assists. She also had two points and two rebounds. The Mercury won that game, as they beat the Mystics 91-79.
Then, she continue to do well as a reserve, in Phoenix's final game of the regular season, she had six points, three assists and two rebounds. The Mercury faced the San Antonio Stars, and they beat them 81-65.
Diana Taurasi was the leading scorer with 18 points, and she also had four assists and three rebounds. Brittney Griner had 15 points, seven rebounds and an assist. Candice Dupree had 12 points and DeWanna Bonner had 10.
The Mercury were getting ready for the playoffs, and with them making it, Harding was in the postseason for the seventh time in her career. Harding ended her career on a nice note, and she helped the Mercury get to the playoffs.
