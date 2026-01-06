Why The Mercury Lost To A Major Rival
The 2021 season was a memorable one for the Phoenix Mercury, and after hard-fought battles during the season, they went on an impressive playoff run. They reached the WNBA Finals, and they lost to the Chicago Sky. The Sky beat them 3-1, with the Mercury's lone win being a 91-86 victory in Game 2. That game went into overtime, and Brittney Griner's big game helped Phoenix secure the win.
Phoenix's playoff run was special, and the team exceeded expectations. While the Mercury did have a solid regular season where they beat their share of teams, they also had some losses. They won their season series against teams like the Atlanta Dream, the Sky and the Los Angeles Sparks, but they lost to the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces.
The Mercury also lost their series with the Minnesota Lynx, despite starting the series with a win. Phoenix was on the road for the first game, and Skylar Diggins helped her team get the 77-75 victory.
Diggins scored 18 points, and she also had five assists, three rebounds and a steal. All of Phoenix's other starters scored in double figures, and Griner was the second-leading scorer. She had a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. The center also had three assists and three blocks.
Diana Taurasi played well, and she had 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Brianna Turner had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. She also had three blocks, an assist and a steal. Then, Kia Nurse had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Phoenix was home for the next game, and Minnesota picked up a road win. The Lynx beat the Mercury 82-76 in a game where Griner had 28 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a block. Diggins and Taurasi were also in double figures as they had 16 points and 10 points, respectively.
Mercury struggle in final game
When it comes to the final game of the series, the Lynx won in a blowout. They beat the Mercury 99-68, and Diggins was the leading scorer. She had 12 points in a game where the Mercury struggled on the offensive end. Taurasi was close behind, as she had 11 points.
Minnesota won the series 2-1, and it helped the Lynx finish the season with a record of 22-10. The Lynx are a tough team, and that year, they gave the Mercury trouble.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury and their battles with the Minnesota Lynx when you click right here!