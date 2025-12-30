Why Phoenix's Timms Made The Hall Of Fame
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 1997, and it was due to the players they built the roster around.
The Mercury received two players in the allocation period, and both of them got off to great starts. They received Jennifer Gillom and Michele Timms, and in 1999, they became the franchise's first All-Stars.
In her first season, Timms averaged 12.1 points, 5.1 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals. There was only one player who averaged more steals than Timms, and it was Teresa Weatherspoon. She averaged three steals, and she won Defensive Player of the Year.
Timms get her jersey retired
Phoenix guard played a major role in the team's success, and when she retired, she was honored in multiple ways. She had her jersey retired by the Mercury, and now there are four players who have received that honor. Her team, Gillom, is one of them, and her other teammate Bridget Pettis is another. Then, Penny Taylor received the honor for her successful seasons with the team. Diana Taurasi, who announced her retirement before the start of the 2025 season, will join these players next year.
Timms was also inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. She wa a part of the 2008 class, and she was joined by Debbie Ryan, Patty Broderick, Lin L. Laursen, Jill Rankin Schneider and Suzie McConnell-Serio.
In her five seasons with the Mercury, Timms averaged six points, 4.8 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals. When it comes to the playoffs, she averaged 8.4 points, 4.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.3 steals.
The best playoff run was in 1998, and she averaged nine points, 5.2 assists and 3.3 rebounds. That was the year the Mercury reached the WNBA Finals for the first time in history. They won the first game, but they lost the next two. As a result, the Houston Comets won their second championship.
Phoenix's guard had strong performances in the regular season, and her best happened in her first year. She had a career-high 24 points in a game against the Comets. Then, when it comes to the playoffs, she a 21-point game against Houston.
Timms had a strong WNBA career, and she also experienced success in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL). She won five championships in her time there. The Mercury legend did great things, and her place in the Hall of Fame is well deserved.
