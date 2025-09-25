Mercury's Jennifer Gillom Shined as First Star

𝐉𝐞𝐧𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐦 | #𝟐𝟐 ✖️ 2x All-WNBA Team ✖️ WNBA All-Star ✖️ Olympic Gold Medalist ✖️ Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee ✖️ Creator of the infamous “Mighty Mercury” chant 🎟 bit.ly/3WvPzbu