The History Of No. 21 For The Mercury
Moving right along with this series, the next number that will be discussed is No. 21. After a few numbers where only one or two players wore them for the Phoenix Mercury, the previous article and this one is getting back to normal.
This number has had multiple players, and its history dates back to the 1997 season.
The first player who wore No. 21 was Umeki Webb. Webb was drafted by the Mercury in the 1997 WNBA Draft. By that time, the Mercury had players like Jennifer Gillom, Michele Timms and Nancy Lieberman through allocation and the elite draft.
Webb spent two years with the Mercury, and in her first year she appeared in 28 games. She averaged five points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.4 steals. After her time with Phoenix, she played for the Miami Sol.
After Webb, the next player to wear No. 21 was Jaynetta Saunders. She wore it in 2001 and 2002. Saunders was drafted by the Cleveland Rockers in 2001, but Phoenix acquired her shortly after. In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds. The following year, she averaged 3.5 points and 1.4 rebounds.
The next player to wear the number was Tamara Moore. Moore started her career with the Sol in 2002, and later that year, she was traded to the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx traded her to the Detroit Shock the following year, and after that, she spent two seasons with the Mercury. After those years, she played with the New York Liberty, the Los Angeles Sparks and the Houston Comets.
Mercury win it all in 2007
Next up was Jennifer Lacy, who wore the number in 2006 and 2007. Lacy won a championship with the team in a season where she appeared in 20 games. After winning, Lacy was selected by the Atlanta Dream in an expansion draft. Then, she played for the Tulsa Shock and the Sparks later on.
After Lacy, there were a few players who wore it. Brooke Smith, Alexis Gray-Lawson, Nirra Fields, Marta Xargay and Marie Gulich all wore it before Brianna Turner wore it for a few years.
Turner was drafted by the Dream in 2019, but they traded her to the Mercury shortly after. She played with Phoenix from 2019 to 2023 before she was included in the deal that brought Kahleah Copper to Phoenix.
Mercury make a move
When Turner left, there was another player who wore No. 21. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan wore the number after she signed with the Mercury that season, and she appeared in 31 games that season. Then, she was a part of the four-team trade that brought Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to Phoenix. She ended up going to the Dallas Wings, but she was waived before the start of the season.
This season, there is a Mercury player that wears the number, as Kalani Brown currently wears it.
Brown was a part of the same deal as Herbert Harrigan, and since then, she has appeared in 27 games. She has had some great moments, like her 15-point game against the Lynx, her 11-point game against the Chicago Sky and a double-double in another game against Minnesota.
There have been 12 players who have worn No. 21, and Brown is carrying on the tradition.
Please follow us on X to read more about the Mercury's jersey history when you click right here!