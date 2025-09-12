Phoenix Mercury On SI

How Mercury's Gillom Won A Significant Award

Jennifer Gillom was the Mercury's first star, and she won a special award in her last year with the team.

Davion Moore

Xavier Prep head coach Jennifer Gillom calls out to her team during a game against Gilbert at Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz., on Jan. 9, 2024.
Xavier Prep head coach Jennifer Gillom calls out to her team during a game against Gilbert at Gilbert High School in Gilbert, Ariz., on Jan. 9, 2024. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sportsmanship is overlooked at times, but it is something that players must consider when they are out there on the court. It matters, and every year, the WNBA honors someone who captures that night in and night out.

The Kim Perrot Sportsmanship Award is given to the player who exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court—ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.

This award was introduced in the WNBA's inaugural season, and in 2000, it was named after Perrot, who played for the Houston Comets and passed away due to cancer.

The first player to win this award was Zheng Haixia. Haixia played with the Sparks for two seasons, and in her first year, she averaged 9.3 points and 4.4 rebounds.

After Haixia, the next player to win was Suzie McConnell-Serio. She played for the Cleveland Rockers from 1998 to 2000, and in that time, she won the Sportsmanship Award twice. She won it in 1998, Dawn Staley won it in 1999, then McConnell-Serio won again in 2000.

Suzie McConnell-Seri
Jan 19, 2014; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Suzie McConnell-Serio gestures on the sidelines against the Syracuse Orange during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. Syracuse won 58-47. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Sue Wicks, who played for the New York Liberty, won in 2001, but in 2002, a Mercury player had a chance to shine.

Mercury star becomes first to win Sportsmanship Award

Jennifer Gillom won the award that year, and she had a nice season in the process. She averaged 15.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists. That was Gillom's last season with the Mercury before she joined the Los Angeles Sparks the following year.

Jennifer Gillo
Aug 9, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Sparks coach Jennifer Gillom (left) congratulates former player Lisa Leslie (right) after her No. 9 jersey was retired at halftime of the WNBA game against the Indian Fever at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In 2003, a former Mercury player received the award. Edna Campbell won it in what was her third season with the Sacramento Monarchs. Campbell started her career with the Mercury, as they drafted her with the 10th pick of the 1999 WNBA Draft. She averaged 9.6 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists in her season with the Mercury. She joined the Seattle Storm the following year due to an expansion draft.

Jennifer Gillo
June 4, 2010; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Sparks head coach Jennifer Gillom reacts alongside the bench during the second half in at US Airways Center. The Mercury defeated the Sparks 90-89. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images / Jennifer Stewart-Imagn Images

For now, Gillom is the only Phoenix player to win the award, but she may not be the last. Over the years, players like Tamika Catchings, Sue Bird, Nneka Ogwumike and Dearica Hamby have won. In time, another Mercury player could join Gillom and add their name to history.

Gillom accomplished many things in her time in Phoenix, and the Sportsmanship Award happens to be one of them. That in itself is a testament to her career.

