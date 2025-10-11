Mercury's Thomas Makes History
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas played well on both ends of the floor this season, and it led to her making the WNBA All-Defensive First Team for the third time in her career. Overall, this is her seventh time making an All-Defensive Team, as she made the Second Team in 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024.
Thomas joined A'ja Wilson, Alanna Smith, Napheesa Collier and Gabby Williams this year, and all of these players gave teams trouble on the defensive end all season.
The Mercury star was the only Phoenix player to make either of the Defensive Teams this season, but this is not the first time one of the franchise's players have made it. Over the years, there have been many Mercury players on these teams, and last year, a Phoenix played made second team.
Natasha Cloud was playing for the Mercury at that time, and she was on the second team alongside Thomas, who was playing for the Connecticut Sun, Smith, who was one of the Co-Defensive Players of the Year this season, Nneka Ogwumike and Jonquel Jones.
Before that, Brittney Griner made the Second Team in 2021. Griner has made her share of teams, but the last Mercury player to make the All-Defensive First Team was Brianna Turner. Turner made it in 2020, and she joined Alysha Clark, Betnijah Laney-Hamilton, Elizabeth Williams and Thomas.
Making one of the All-Defensive Teams is a honor, and players like Thomas have did it multiple times. These teams were introduced to the league in 2005, and while it took some time before a Mercury player made it, Griner made it in 2014. She made the First Team, and that was also the year she won Defensive Player of the Year.
Griner led the league in blocks in 2013, and she averaged three. The year she won her first Defensive Player of the Year, she averaged 3.7. She ended up leading the league in blocks from 2013 to 2019.
Thomas is just getting started for Phoenix
Thomas makes an impact on the defensive end, and she helped the Mercury become one of the league's top defensive teams. They were in the top five when it came to defensive rating during the regular season, and their new star led the way. Thomas had an excellent season, and when it comes to her time with the Mercury, this is just the beginning.
