How The Short-Handed Mercury Reached The Playoffs

The Phoenix Mercury reached the playoffs in 2022, and it was not the easiest run.

Davion Moore

Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi works out during training camp at Verizon 5G Performance Center.
Apr 21, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi works out during training camp at Verizon 5G Performance Center.

The Phoenix Mercury have made the playoffs 19 times in their history. In that time, they have won multiple championships. They won in 2007, 2009 and 2014, and since then, they have reached the WNBA Finals twice. However, they lost both times.

Phoenix missed the playoffs in 2023, but they have made it for the last two years. Before their poor season, the Mercury were a playoff team. They made it in 2022, and they lost in the first round. The Las Vegas Aces beat them 2-0, and they went on to win their first championship. Fast forward to the present, and the Aces won their third championship, and they did it by beating the Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; BG42 signage is shown on the court at Footprint Center in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) prior to the game between the Phoenix Mercury and the Indiana Fever.

Like the Mercury's 2024 playoff run, their 2022 run was cut short. However, they made it to that point despite finishing below .500. They had a record of 15-21 that season, and they played without one of their stars, as Brittney Griner went through a challenging matter overseas.

The Mercury had a year full of obstacles, but they worked hard to get to the postseason.

Shey Peddy
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Shey Peddy (11) looks on against the Indiana Fever while standing on a painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center.

Short-handed Mercury take on the Aces

When it comes to those two games, the Aces beat them 79-63 in the first game and 117-80 in the second. The Mercury had three players who scored in double figures in Game 1, and Diamond DeShields was the team's leading scorer with 18 points. She also had eight rebounds and two assists.

Sophie Cunningham and Megan Gustafson both had 12 points each, and Gustafson did it off the bench. Cunningham also had four rebounds, two assists and a steal. Then, Phoenix's reserve big had four rebounds and an assist.

Vanessa Nygaard
Jun 29, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury head coach Vanessa Nygaard (left) and guard Skylar Diggins-Smith (4) look on against the Indiana Fever near a painted section of the court reading BG 42 in support of Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (not pictured) during the first half at Footprint Center.

In the second game, the Mercury were led by Kaela Davis. She had 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block off the bench. DeShields was their second-leading scorer, and she had 21 points. She also had two assists, two steals and a rebound.

It terms of playoff stats, the Mercuy had two players who were in the top 10 in scoring. DeShield was fourth, as she averaged 19.5 points. Kaela Davis was 10th in scoring, as she averaged 16.0. That year, Breanna Stewart was the league leader, as she averaged 27.0.

That was a challenging run for the Mercury, but due to players like Davis and DeShields, they put up a fight.

