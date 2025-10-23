Why The Mercury's Home Games Helped Their Season
The Phoenix Mercury had a successful 2025 season, as they went on a deep playoff run and reached the WNBA Finals. They lost to the Las Vegas Aces, who swept them and won their third championship.
This was Nate Tibbetts' second season as the team's head coach, and back in 2024, the team finished the season with a record of 19-21. This year, they finished with a record of 27-17. Phoenix reached the playoffs that season, but they were knocked out by the Minnesota Lynx.
Despite their early exit that year, the Mercury played well. They brought in a new star in Kahleah Copper, and she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She played alongside Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi, and with both players gone, Copper played with two new stars this season.
Copper adjusted to her new team, and the Mercury did enough to bounce back from the previous year and make the playoffs.
During that season, the Mercury were a solid home team. They finished the season with a record of 10-10 in home games, and it started with an 88-85 win over the Atlanta Dream. Phoenix started the season with a loss on the road, as the Aces beat them 89-80.
In that first game, Taurasi led the way with 23 points. Copper was close behind, as she had 19 points. Then, Rebecca Allen and Natasha Cloud both had 14 points. Las Vegas won, but once Phoenix went home for their next game, they picked up a good, close win.
Copper goes off in Mercury's first home game
The Mercury were led by Copper in that game, as she had a career-high 38 points. She could not be stopped that night, and she showed why she would be a valuable addition to the Mercury.
Phoenix picked up a win in their next home game, as they beat the Washington Mystics 83-80. Copper and Taurasi were key in that game, as they both had 20 points. The Mercury lost their next home game, as the Dallas Wings beat them 102-92. They recovered in their next home game, and they beat the Los Angeles Sparks 87-68.
The Mercury went back and forth went it came to home games, and they finished .500 in those matchups by the end of the season. As far as this season, Mercury were a much better team at home this year, but in 2024, they still managed to get some nice wins.
