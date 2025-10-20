How Kahleah Copper Took Her Game to the Next Level
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's stars, and she is known for her scoring. She can score in a variety of ways, and she proved that during her team's time in the WNBA Finals. In Game 4 of Phoenix's series against the Las Vegas Aces, she had 30 points.
Copper is hard to stop, and she can put up points with ease. She can also get her teammates involved. Phoenix's scoring guard can facilitate, and in her time with the Mercury, she has had her career high in assists.
The Mercury acquired Copper before the start of the 2024 season. They sent Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and draft picks to the Chicago Sky, and Phoenix received the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) in Copper.
In her first season with the Mercury, she averaged a career-high 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. As far as her career high in assists, she did it against the New York Liberty.
Copper and the Mercury move the ball
Copper had seven assists in that game, and she was one of six players who scored 10 or more points. She had 17 points, two rebounds and two steals. Brittney Griner and Diana Taurasi led the team in points. They both had 19 points, and in Griner's case, she had four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. Taurasi had nine rebounds, five assist and a block.
Sophie Cunningham had a nice performance off the bench, as she had 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Then, Natasha Cloud had 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and a steal.
It was a stellar and balanced effort from the team, and Copper was doing her share of scoring and facilitating.
Before that, Copper's career high in assists was six. She did it in 2020, which was when she was playing for the Sky. They played the Connecticut Sun, and lost by three points. In her game with the Mercury, they beat the Liberty 99-93.
Phoenix was sharing the wealth in that game, and Copper made sure to get involved. Scoring is a given, but to have her facilitating, the Mercury are even better. Copper is a key player for the Mercury, and as time goes on, she will continue to have great performances.
Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and her stats when you click right here!