Mercury Player Profile: Kahleah Copper
The Phoenix Mercury are one of the most talked-about teams this season. They are off to a nice start, and they look like a team that could it all. This Mercury roster has a chance to make history and add another championship to their franchise's history.
One of the biggest stories of the offseason, was the Mercury bringing in two stars. They brought in Satou Sabally from the Dallas Wings and Alyssa Thomas from the Connecticut Sun.
The Mercury created a new trio, as Sabally and Thomas were preparing to play alongside Kahleah Copper. Now, with Copper back in action, the trio can take the league by storm.
In the previous player profile, the Mercury's bench received some recognition. Kalani Brown was the topic of discussion for her contributions as a reserve. This time around, a starter will get recognition. This player profile is all about Copper.
Copper is back on the court, as she missed time due to a knee injury. She made her season debut against the Las Vegas Aces, and she finished with 11 points. The Mercury won that game 76-70. Since then, Copper has had solid games and is trying to find her footing.
The Mercury star guard is averaging 16.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals. She has played six games so far. Her best peformance was against the Dallas Wings, when she scored 33 points. It was also her best game shooting wise, as she shot nearly 59 percent from the field.
Copper is known for her confidence and her ability to score. She can get to the basket, she handles the ball well, she has a mid-range game and while it is not her strong suit, she can knock down 3-pointers. She is a player that gives opposing teams headaches, as she can score in a variety of ways.
Her game against the Wings served as a reminder of what she is capable of. As Copper gets more comfortable with her new teammates, the sky is the limit for the Mercury.
Phoenix has a legitimate shot at a championship. If Copper plays her game, their chances improve drastically. As a champion and Finals MVP, she knows what it takes to win. Her experience can take the Mercury far, and in the end, Copper and the Mercury could bring home the trophy.
Please make sure you follow along with our Facebook page for more Kahleah Copper stories when you click here!