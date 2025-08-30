Mercury Sweep Another Season Series, Defeat Sky 4-0
The Phoenix Mercury have done well in most of their season series, and after sweeping the Golden State Valkyries, they have another one under their belt.
The Mercury beat the Chicago Sky 83-79 in a game where former Sky player Kahleah Copper scored 28 points.
Phoenix's win was the final meeting between these two teams, and the Mercury came out without a scratch. They beat Chicago in all four games, and this last meeting was the closest. The Mercury won by four points, and in their first meeting back in May, they beat Chicago by five. The other two games were by a significant margin.
The Mercury won the first game 94-89 in a game where Phoenix played as a team. They had multiple players who scored in double figures, and Satou Sabally was the leader with 20. Rookie Kitija Laksa was close behind her, as she had 18 points.
Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld, Phoenix's other rookies, both had 13 points. Then, Alyssa Thomas had 10 points. This was one of the games where Thomas had 15 assists.
Sabally and her team trailed in that game, but they fought their way back to victory.
After that win, the Mercury met the Sky the following month. They were in Chicago for that game, and they beat the Sky 107-86. Sami Whitcomb had 17 points in that game, and the Mercury had five other players in double figures. Copper was not too far behind Whitcomb, as she had 16 points.
Thomas has her second triple-double
Earlier this month, the Mercury beat the Sky 83-67. That matchup was Phoenix's last game of their challenging road trip, and they ended it on a high note. They picked up a good win, and Thomas had a triple-double in the process. She finished that game with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. That was her second triple-double of the season, and it was the start of a run.
Copper also had a big game, as she had 25 points. Then, outside of her and Thomas, the only other player to score 10 or more points was Whitcomb. She had 11 points in that game.
Phoenix has lost a few series this season, but they have won a few as well. This one is another sweep, and they may pick up another by the end of the season.
