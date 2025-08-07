Three Key Players In The Mercury's Game Against The Fever
The Phoenix Mercury are back home, and they can breathe a sign of relief. They faced obstacles in their road trip, and loss to the New York Liberty, the Indiana Fever and the Atlanta Dream.
New York beat them 89-76 in a game where Alyssa Thomas and Kahleah Copper stood out. Indiana beat them 107-101 in a game where Tomas had a career-high 32 points. Atlanta beat them in a blowout, and Copper and Thomas was Phoenix's leading scorer. Cooper had 19 and Thomas had 12.
Phoenix will take on Indiana once again, and it may take strong performances from multiple players to get the win. Here are three key players in their upcoming matchup with the Fever.
1.) Alyssa Thomas
Thomas continues to shine. She had her third triple-double of the season, as she had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in Phoenix's win over the Connecticut Sun. What makes this triple-double even more special is that it was her second in a row.
In their win over the Chicago Sky, Thomas had 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Mercury beat the Sky 83-67 to end their road trip. Thomas is having a great year, and she is making a case for Most Valuable Player (MVP). Phoenix's last game did not go in their favor despite Thomas' big game. This time around, she could have another strong game and lead her team to a win.
2.) Kahleah Copper
Copper has played well in the Mercury's last few games. She had 15 points against the Sun, and before that, she had 25 points against the Chicago Sky. Copper has found her rhythm, and the Mercury are starting to click as a result.
Since returning from her hamstring injury, Copper has been one of the Mercury's most reliable players. She had 22 points against the Fever in the last meeting, and she could have another game of 20 or more points this time.
3.) Satou Sabally
Satou Sabally was back in action against the Sun, and she had a nice game. She finished with 23 points and six rebounds. She missed the game against the Sky due to personal reasons. Before that, she was benched in the game against the Dream.
Sabally is a special player who lives up to the "Unicorn" nickname. She got back on the court and had the kind of game people expect from her. If she can continue to fight through obstacles and play at a high level, the Mercury should get a win over the Fever.
The Mercury are out for revenge, and with these three players leading the way, they will tied the season series with Indiana.
