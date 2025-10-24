Why Kahleah Copper's Scoring Makes Phoenix A Dangerous Team
Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, as they acquired her in a trade. She had a great season, and she was another star for the Mercury. They had Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner at that time, and after that season, they were no longer with the team.
Taurasi retired after the 2024 season, and Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream during the offseason. While those are two big losses, the Mercury recovered and brought in two new stars. They added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to the mix, and Phoenix's new trio helped them reach the WNBA Finals.
Copper was one of the Mercury's best scorers, as she averaged 15.6 points. Despite battling injuries, the Mercury guard bounced back, and helped her team when they needed it most. She had solid games throughout the season, and in her season debut, she finished with 11 points. The Mercury faced the Aces in that game, and they beat them 76-70.
Phoenix's star guard scored in double figures for eight consecutive games after coming back from a knee injury. However, she did not score 20 or more points until the Mercury faced the Dallas Wings.
Copper torches the Wings
In that game, Copper had 33 points, which was a few points away from her career high. She was in a zone that night, and she shot nearly 59 percent. Phoenix lost that game, and it would be the last game Copper played for a while, as she dealt with a hamstring injury.
Copper returned a few weeks later, as she played in Phoenix's first game after the All-Star Game. The Mercury guard picked up where she left off, and she had another game of 20 or more when the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever. She had 22 points in that game, and her teammate, AlyssaThomas, had a career-high 32 points. Despite their efforts, the Fever beat the Mercury 107-101.
The Mercury guard continued to score on a consistent basis, and overall, she had six games during the regular season where she scored 20-plus points. She carried that momentum into the playoffs, and she had games of 20 or more in that period.
Copper is an elite scorer, and time after time, she helped the team on the offensive end.
