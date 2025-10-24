Phoenix Mercury On SI

Why Kahleah Copper's Scoring Makes Phoenix A Dangerous Team

Kahleah Copper is one of the WNBA's best scorers, and she was one of the Phoenix Mercury's consistent scorers during the season.

Davion Moore

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun forward Haley Peters (7) during the second quarter at PHX Arena on Aug. 5, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives to the basket against Connecticut Sun forward Haley Peters (7) during the second quarter at PHX Arena on Aug. 5, 2025, in Phoenix. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kahleah Copper joined the Phoenix Mercury in 2024, as they acquired her in a trade. She had a great season, and she was another star for the Mercury. They had Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner at that time, and after that season, they were no longer with the team.

Kahleah Coppe
Jul 27, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles the ball while Washington Mystics guard Jade Melbourne (5) defends in the third quarter at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images / Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Taurasi retired after the 2024 season, and Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream during the offseason. While those are two big losses, the Mercury recovered and brought in two new stars. They added Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas to the mix, and Phoenix's new trio helped them reach the WNBA Finals.

Copper was one of the Mercury's best scorers, as she averaged 15.6 points. Despite battling injuries, the Mercury guard bounced back, and helped her team when they needed it most. She had solid games throughout the season, and in her season debut, she finished with 11 points. The Mercury faced the Aces in that game, and they beat them 76-70.

Kahleah Coppe
Jul 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) is defended by LA Sparks guard Layshia Clarendon (25) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Phoenix's star guard scored in double figures for eight consecutive games after coming back from a knee injury. However, she did not score 20 or more points until the Mercury faced the Dallas Wings.

Copper torches the Wings

In that game, Copper had 33 points, which was a few points away from her career high. She was in a zone that night, and she shot nearly 59 percent. Phoenix lost that game, and it would be the last game Copper played for a while, as she dealt with a hamstring injury.

Copper returned a few weeks later, as she played in Phoenix's first game after the All-Star Game. The Mercury guard picked up where she left off, and she had another game of 20 or more when the Mercury faced the Indiana Fever. She had 22 points in that game, and her teammate, AlyssaThomas, had a career-high 32 points. Despite their efforts, the Fever beat the Mercury 107-101.

Kahleah Coppe
Aug 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) against the Atlanta Dream at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Mercury guard continued to score on a consistent basis, and overall, she had six games during the regular season where she scored 20-plus points. She carried that momentum into the playoffs, and she had games of 20 or more in that period.

Copper is an elite scorer, and time after time, she helped the team on the offensive end.

Please follow us on X to read more about Kahleah Copper and how she played during the season when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.