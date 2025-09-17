Why The Mercury Will Regroup, Win Game 2
The Phoenix Mercury are striving for a championship, and in order for that to happen, they need a win in Game 2. The New York Liberty picked up a road win in Game 1, as they beat Phoenix 76-69 in overtime. It was not the Mercury's best performance, but Kahleah Copper, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner tried to will their team to victory.
Copper led the Mercury with 15 points, Thomas had 14 points and Bonner had 12. All three of these players have postseason experience, and with their team being in a tough situation, they can help them get back on track and extend the series. Then, if the Mercury do pick up a win in the next one, they return home and can end the series with a win on their home floor.
Losing the first game complicates things, but by no means is the series over. New York picked up a win on the road, and Phoenix can do the same. In fact, they beat the Liberty in New York in the team's first regular season meeting. The Mercury beat them 89-81 in a game where Phoenix's rookie Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 21 points.
That game was one of Phoenix's balanced efforts, as Akoa Makani was one of five players who scored in double digits. It was a good win for the Mercury, and the Liberty's trio had a solid performance. Breanna Stewart had 35 points in that game and Sabrina Ionescu had 16 points. Jonquel Jones, New York's third star, left the game early with an ankle injury. She had four rebounds and scored a basket before leaving.
Phoenix's win showed that even when New York's stars are doing well, if the Mercury play as a team, they can get a win. That is the type of effort the Mercury will need if they want to extend the series.
The Mercury had an impressive regular season, and they are searching for their first playoff win since 2021. It would be unfortunate if their playoff run ends early, and this game will determine if that happens.
The Comeback
Phoenix was swept in their first playoff series last season, but this year is a chance to redeem themselves. The Mercury have a chance to win, and head home in hopes of advancing, and if they are at their best, they have a good shot at making it happen.
