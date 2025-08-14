Looking At Kahleah Copper's Rookie Season
Kahleah Copper is one of the Phoenix Mercury's key players. She joined the team before the 2024 season, as Phoenix acquired her in a trade. The Mercury sent Michaela Onyenwere, Brianna Turner and draft picks to the Chicago Sky to get Copper.
Copper was crucial in the Sky's first championship, and she won Finals MVP in a series where Chicago defeated Phoenix. A few years later, she suited up for the Mercury, and had the best season of her career.
In 2024, Copper averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. She is having a nice season this year, as she averages 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals.
Copper has battled injuries this year, but as her stats show, she is a force. She is one of the Mercury's top players, and before all of that, she was playing for the Washington Mystics.
Back in 2016, Copper was the seventh pick of that year's draft. That was a nice class, as Breanna Stewart was the first pick. This draft also featured Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams. Williams was selected by the Mercury.
In her first season, Copper came off the bench. She played in 30 games, and started in three of them. She averaged 6.2 points and 3.1 rebounds. As far as minutes, she averaged 16.2 per game.
The 2016 season was her best when it comes to 3-point shooting, as she shot around 47 percent. This year is the closest she has been to that percentage, as she is shooting nearly 45 percent.
Copper's best game in her rookie year was against the Indiana Fever. The Mystics beat the Fever 92-69. Copper had 17 points in that game, and she was one of five players that scored in double digits.
Copper joins the Sky
After her rookie season, Copper was traded to the Sky. The Mystics sent her, Stefanie Dodson and a draft pick to the Sky for Elena Delle Donne. Then, Copper played with Chicago from 2017 to 2023.
Copper saw limited action in her rookie season, but as time went on, she blossomed into a special player. Since then, she has become an All-Star, a Finals MVP and a champion. Copper has a shot at winning another title, as the Mercury are a legitimate contender. They have what it takes to win, and if Copper is at her best, Phoenix's chances are even better.
Please follow us on X to keep with with Kahleah Copper and her time with the Merwhen you click right here!