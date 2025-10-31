How Mercury's Copper Got Going In 2024
The 2024 Phoenix Mercury team had a solid year. They finished the season with a record of 19-21, and they did it with a new head coach leading the way. Nate Tibbetts was an assistant coach in the NBA, as he was with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Portland Trail Blazers and the Orlando Magic.
Tibbetts joined the Mercury, and he helped them reach the playoffs once again. Phoenix missed the playoffs the year before due to a poor season.
The 2024 season was much better, and during that time, some of the Mercury's top players were playing at a high level.
When it came to scoring, Phoenix's leading scorer was their new star. Kahleah Copper led the team in scoring, as she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. The Mercury acquired Copper before the season and thrived in her new environment.
Copper had big games during the season, and in her second game with the Mercury, she had her career high. She had 38 points against the Atlanta Dream, and the Mercury beat them 88-85.
Copper finds new home, fits in right away
The Mercury had another star on their hands, as Copper meshed with Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner. They formed a trio that could have helped the Mercury win another title. Fast forward to the 2025 season, Phoenix's dynamic guard was a part of a new trio. She played alongside Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas, as Taurasi and Griner were no longer with the team.
Copper had a good year, and Griner was close behind her. Griner was the team's second-leading scorer, and she averaged 17.8 points. Then, the Mercury had two more players who averaged double digits, as Taurasi averaged 14.9 and Natasha Cloud averaged 11.5.
Phoenix may have exited the playoffs early, but it was not a bad year. The trio of Copper, Griner and Taurasi played well, and the pairing looked like the start of something special. The departure of Taurasi and Griner could have caused the team to take a step backward, but they moved forward. That came from planning and finding the right players.
The 2024 season was a success, and while the Mercury had to adjust to losses, they did a great job of building their roster and putting themselves in a position to win. Now, it is all about keeping this group together and reaching the Finals once again.
