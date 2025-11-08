Mercury's Copper Comes To Play Against The Dream
Kahleah Copper had an incredible season in her first year with the Phoenix Mercury. She had the best season of her career, and she was a part of the All-WNBA Second Team. It was a big year for the scoring guard, and she showed that she can be a valuable contributor to a historic franchise.
The 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) joined stars Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner that season, and this trio helped the Mercury have a successful season. Under their new head coach, Nate Tibbetts, the Mercury finished the season with a record of 19-21.
Phoenix reached the playoffs that season, but it was for a brief moment. They faced the Minnesota Lynx, and Napheesa Collier and her team swept the Mercury.
Copper was one of the keys to Phoenix's success, and she played well against several teams. In fact, she had her career high in points that season, as the Mercury took on an Eastern Conference team.
Copper has her career high in second game with Mercury
The Mercury guard played well against the Atlanta Dream, and in what was her second game with Phoenix, she had 38 points. She also had six rebounds and an assist.
Copper had another nice performance in the Mercury's second game against the Dream. She had 22 points, six rebounds and two assists. In the third meeting between these two teams, Copper had 16 points, five rebounds and an assist. Then, in the final game, she had 28 points, four assists and three rebounds.
Phoenix's star averaged 26 points, five rebounds and two assists.
This year, Copper had another solid series against the Dream. She had 10 points and a rebound in what was her return from a hamstring injury. In the second game against the Dream, Copper had 19 points, two rebounds, two steals and an assist.
In the final matchup between these two teams, Copper had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal. Overall, she averaged 12.7 points, two rebounds and 1.3 assists.
The Mercury star is a prolific scorer, and with the Mercury playing only three games against the Dream this year, that impacted her average. She also had the big game against this last year, which boosted her average.
Overall, she played in both of her seasons with Phoenix, and when it came to playing the Dream, her 2024 season was better.
