Mercury Stars Ready To Compete In Unrivaled

The Unrivaled season will start early next year, and the Phoenix Mercury's stars will compete for a championship.

Davion Moore

Sep 11, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) looks to move the ball past Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) during the first half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Unrivaled season will start in January 2026, and the rosters are set. On Thursday, the Season 2 rosters were revealed, and the Phoenix Mercury's stars now know their teammates. Satou Sabally will be back with Phanton BC, but there are some new faces on the team.

Sabally will play alongside Aliyah Boston, Dana Evans, Kelsey Plum and Natasha Cloud. Last year, she played with Marina Mabrey, Brittney Griner, Katie Lou Samelson and Sabrina Ionescu.

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (right) celebrates with Satou Sabally after becoming the first player in WNBA history to record three triple-doubles in a row against the Indiana Fever at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas will be back with Laces BC, and she will be playing with Brittney Sykes, Jackie Young, Jordin Canada, Maddy Siegrist and Naz Hillmon. Thomas and Young played with Laces BC last year, and they played with Tiffany Hayes, Kayla McBride, Kate Martin and Stefanie Dolson.

Kahleah Copper will be playing for Rose BC again. She will be teammates with Azura Stevens, Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Shakira Austin and Sug Sutton. Copper, Gray and Stevens were on the team last season, and they were joined by Angel Reese and Sykes.

Sep 6, 2025; Uncasville, Connecticut, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) and forward Satou Sabally (0) react after a play against the Connecticut Sun in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images / David Butler II-Imagn Images

Copper and her team won the championship last year, as they beat Vinyl BC 62-54. Sykes was the team's leading scorer, as she had 21 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals. Stevens had 19 points, 16 rebounds and a block. Gray had 18 points, eight assists and three rebounds.

In Rose BC's first playoff game, they beat Laces BC 63-57. Gray was the team's leading scorer, and she had 39 points. She also had four assists, three rebounds and a steal. She was the only player to score in double figures, as she took over and led her team to victory.

Copper and Rose BC looking to win another championship

Rose BC had a talented roster, and the mix of returning players and new faces put them in a good position to win again. Copper was the team's second leading scorer, as she averaged 16.6 points. Gray was the team's leader, and she averaged 21.4 points.

Oct 10, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) drives against Las Vegas Aces guard Dana Evans (11) and Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half of game four of the 2025 WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Mercury stars were successful in their first seasons in Unrivaled, and this year will be even better. The competition is getting tougher, and everyone will be playing at a high level. Phoenix's stars will be playing against each other, and there is nothing wrong with a little friendly competition. All of them will be competing for a championship, and it will be interesting to see if any of them come out victorious.

