Mercury's Copper Has Strong Series Against The Fever
Kahleah Copper has been a force in her time with the Phoenix Mercury. She had a strong season in 2024, as she averaged a career-high 21.1 points. She also averaged 4.5 rebounds and a career-high 2.3 assists. She got off to a great start, and in the end, her performance throughout the season led to her being a member of the WNBA All-Second Team.
The Mercury star had another great season this year, as she averaged 15.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals.
Copper had big games in both seasons, and with the way she has played, it would be interesting to compare how she played against different teams in both years. This time, her games against the Indiana Fever will be looked at.
In 2024, Copper had seven points, three rebounds, two assists and a steal in Phoenix's first game against Indiana. The Mercury lost that game, as the Fever beat them 88-82.
Copper has huge game against the Fever
After a quiet game the first time around, Copper went off in the second game, and she had 36 points, a rebound and an assist. While the Mercury guard had a big game, the team still lost. The Fever beat them 95-86.
Then, in the final game of the season series, Copper had 32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and a steal. The Mercury lost that game as well, as the Fever won 98-89.
Looking at this season, Copper had 22 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal. She was the team's second-leading scorer, as Alyssa Thomas had a career-high 32 points. The Fever beat the Mercury 107-101 to not only spoil Thomas big night, but to also start the season series 1-0.
In the next game, the Mercury beat the Fever 95-60, and Copper had 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Then, in the last game between these two teams, Phoenix beat Indiana 85-79, and Copper had 11 points, three rebounds and a steal.
In 2024, Copper averaged 25.0 points, four rebounds and three assists. This year, Copper averaged 14.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. The Mercury guard played better against the Fever last season, but she still managed to hold her own this year. She was still putting up solid numbers, and unlike last year, the Mercury won the series this time.
Copper is a key player for Phoenix, and if she returns, she will continue to play at a high level.
