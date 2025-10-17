How a Strong Preseason Helped the Phoenix Mercury Hit the Ground Running
The Phoenix Mercury had an incredible year. They finished the regular season with a record of 27-17, and they went on a deep playoff run. They faced the New York Liberty and the Minnesota Lynx in the first two rounds, and they faced the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals.
Las Vegas beat Phoenix in the Finals, as they swept them in what was the first seven-game series in league history. The Aces did not need seven games, as they won their games at home and on the road as well.
Despite the loss, the Mercury had a good season, and it sets the scene for another championship. They proved that they are a legitimate contender, and they may win a championship in the near future. Their deep playoff run began with a strong regular season, and even before that, the Mercury got a chance to do some fine tuning in the preseason.
During the offseason, the Mercury brought in several new players. They acquired Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas in a deal that also included Kalani Brown. They signed rookies such as Monique Akoa Makani and Kathryn Westbeld, and they added Sami Whitcomb.
New-look Mercury prepare for the season
The Mercury roster looked completely different from last season, as Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack were the only players who were with the team in 2024. Everyone else was new, and with so many different players, the Mercury could have run into some issues. However, they fought through any obstacle and the preseason game gave them some time to mesh.
Phoenix had two preseason games, as they faced the Aces and the Golden State Valkyries. While the Mercury lost both games, it gave them an idea of what to expect during the season.
In their preseason game against the Aces, Las Vegas beat them 85-84. The Mercury had three players in double figures, as Sabally and Westbeld had 14 points each. Then, Alexis Prince, who was with the team at that time, had 10 points.
In the next game, the Valkyries beat them 84-79. The Mercury had three players in double figures, as Sabally and Thomas both had 15 points. Mack had a nice game, as she had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Phoenix was getting ready for the season, and despite the losses, they looked like a team that could compete.
