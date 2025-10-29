Phoenix Mercury On SI

How The Mercury Had Their Season High In Points

The Phoenix Mercury had some impressive wins this season, and in a game against a future playoff foe, they had their season season.

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with her teammates as they defeat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) celebrates with her teammates as they defeat the New York Liberty 79-73 to win the series during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Phoenix Mercury played well this season, and in that time, they picked up some impressive wins. Whether they were close games or blowouts, the Mercury beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm.

Phoenix's success led to a deep playoff run, and that involved facing the Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the first two teams, but the Aces beat them 4-0 to win another championship.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) dribbles by New York Liberty guard Natasha Cloud (9) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

While the Mercury lost, they showed that they are on the verge of winning another championship. They tweaked their roster, and even without Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, this team can achieve great things.

Mercury beat future playoff foe

The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17. They were a great team on their home floor, and they held their own on the road. This team put up big numbers during the season, and when it comes to their highest scoring affair, it was a game against the Liberty.

In that game, the Mercury scored 106 points, as they take down the 2024 champions. That was their second time meeting New York, as they beat them 89-81 in the first game. Phoenix was on the road in that first game, and Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 21 points.

Phoenix Mercury guard Monique Akoa Makani (8) takes a shot over New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) in the first half during Game Three of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs first round at PHX Arena on Sept. 19, 2025, in Phoenix. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Mercury picked up a 104-86 win after that, as they faced the Chicago Sky on the road. Sami Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer that time, and she had 17 points.

As far as the second win over New York, Satou Sabally led the way with 25 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. This game was one of Phoenix's balanced efforts, as five players scored in double figures.

Sep 19, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) dribbles against New York Liberty forward Breanna Stewart (30) during the second half of game three of round one for the 2025 WNBA Playoffs at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. Whitcomb had 15 points and three assists. Kitija Laksa had 13 points and a rebound. Then, Kahleah Copper had 12 points, four rebounds and an assist.

Phoenix's win in the second game helped the team win the series against New York. They beat them 3-1 during the season, and later on, when these two teams met in the playoffs, the Mercury came out on top. The Mercury had great performances during the year, and their win over the Liberty showed how dangerous they are on the offensive end.

