How The Mercury Had Their Season High In Points
The Phoenix Mercury played well this season, and in that time, they picked up some impressive wins. Whether they were close games or blowouts, the Mercury beat teams like the Golden State Valkyries, the New York Liberty and the Seattle Storm.
Phoenix's success led to a deep playoff run, and that involved facing the Liberty, the Minnesota Lynx and the Las Vegas Aces. They beat the first two teams, but the Aces beat them 4-0 to win another championship.
While the Mercury lost, they showed that they are on the verge of winning another championship. They tweaked their roster, and even without Diana Taurasi and Brittney Griner, this team can achieve great things.
Mercury beat future playoff foe
The Mercury finished the season with a record of 27-17. They were a great team on their home floor, and they held their own on the road. This team put up big numbers during the season, and when it comes to their highest scoring affair, it was a game against the Liberty.
In that game, the Mercury scored 106 points, as they take down the 2024 champions. That was their second time meeting New York, as they beat them 89-81 in the first game. Phoenix was on the road in that first game, and Monique Akoa Makani was the team's leading scorer with 21 points.
The Mercury picked up a 104-86 win after that, as they faced the Chicago Sky on the road. Sami Whitcomb was the team's leading scorer that time, and she had 17 points.
As far as the second win over New York, Satou Sabally led the way with 25 points. She also had six rebounds, three assists and two steals. This game was one of Phoenix's balanced efforts, as five players scored in double figures.
Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds. Whitcomb had 15 points and three assists. Kitija Laksa had 13 points and a rebound. Then, Kahleah Copper had 12 points, four rebounds and an assist.
Phoenix's win in the second game helped the team win the series against New York. They beat them 3-1 during the season, and later on, when these two teams met in the playoffs, the Mercury came out on top. The Mercury had great performances during the year, and their win over the Liberty showed how dangerous they are on the offensive end.
