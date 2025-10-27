Mercury's Laksa Showcases Her Talent Throughout The Season
The Phoenix Mercury did their homework when it came to their rookies. As a team that did not have draft picks this year, Phoenix still managed to add their share of rookies.
Some of those rookies had bigger roles than others, as Monique Akoa Makani was a starter for Phoenix. Kathryn Westbeld was a starter early on, but then she moved to a reserve role. Lexi Held was a reserve, and she played well before her injury that occurred in a game with the New York Liberty. She returned later on, and she contributed when she saw time.
Another rookie the Mercury had was Kitija Laksa. They signed her to a deal back in February, and in the Mercury's second game of the season, she made her debut. She had nine points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Laksa has big game against Chicago
Overall, Laksa averaged 5.9 points and 1.2 rebounds. She had some solid performances this year, and her best was against the Chicago Sky. In that game, she had 18 points, an assist and a steal. The Mercury won that game, as they beat them 94-89.
Laksa had some other noteworthy games, as shortly after, she had a 15-point game against the Los Angeles Sparks. She also had two rebounds, an assist and steal in that outing. She helped her team get the win, as they beat the Sparks 85-80.
Later that month, Laksa had 14 points, a rebound and an assist against the Dallas Wings. The Mercury beat the Wings 93-80 in that game. The rookie continue to play well, and she had three 13-point games.
Her first 13-point game was against the New York Liberty. She also had a rebound, an assist and a steal. Phoenix beat New York 89-81 in that game. Two games later, Laksa had 13 points against the Liberty once again. She also had a rebound, and the Mercury beat New York 106-91.
Laksa's last 13-point game was against the Washington Mystics. She helped the Mercury win, as they beat the Mystics 88-72.
The Mercury found some great rookies, and Laksa showed flashes of how good she is at various points in the season. Phoenix is a strong offensive team, and having someone like Laksa gives the Mercury a boost. The rookies all did a great job, and come next season, Laksa may be even better.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury rookies like Kitija Laksa when you click right here!