Phoenix Mercury On SI

Mercury's Natasha Mack Remains Team's Defensive Anchor

The Phoenix Mercury are a strong defensive team, and Natasha Mack is one of their top players in that area.

Davion Moore

Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) laugh as they wait on the free throw line during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Aug 26, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) and Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) laugh as they wait on the free throw line during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA season has been spectacular. There are several teams playing well, and the Phoenix Mercury is one of those teams. There have also been great performances from various players, and Mercury players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper have had their share of noteworthy games.

Oftentimes, offense is what gets discussed the most, but defense is a key to winning as well. There is a saying that defense wins championships, and most people would say there is some truth to that. The top teams of any sport are capable of doing great things offensively and defensively, and most times it leads to a title.

natasha mack
Aug 22, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Valkyries center Temi Fagbenle (14) drives past Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images / Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Phoenix is a strong defensive team, as they are in the top five when it comes to defensive rating. They are also in the top five in steals.

The Mercury hold their own on the defensive end, and one of their key players in that area is Natasha Mack.

Mack is the defensive anchor for her team, and a recent performance helped prove that. In their win against the Chicago Sky, she had five blocks. She was swatting shots left and right, and her contributions helped the Mercury win a close game. She also had a double-double in that game, as she had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Natasha Mac
Aug 19, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Phoenix Mercury center Natasha Mack (4) attempts a basket against Golden State Valkyries guard Kate Martin (20) in the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images / Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Phoenix's center is in the top five in blocks, and she is among players such as A'ja Wilson, Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith and Napheesa Collier. Mack has over 40 blocks this season, and she recently reached a milestone. She entered the top 10 in blocks when it comes to the Mercury's franchise records. Mack achieved that feat against the Las Vegas Aces.

Mack rising up the ranks

Now, Mack is looking to catch Jennifer Gillom, who had a total of 101 blocks in her career. Once Mack passes her, she can surpass Penny Taylor and Candice Dupree before making her way towards Tangela Smith's spot. Taylor had 105 blocks and Dupree had 108. Then, Smith had a total of 171 blocks.

natasha mack
Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) against the Indiana Fever during WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mack is no stranger to being a team's top defender. She won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after averaging four blocks. In her college years, which were split between Angelina College and Oklahoma State, she averaged no less than 3.6 blocks.

Phoenix has a defensive specialist, and she will continue to shine on that end of the court.

Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Natasha Mack when you click right here!

feed

Published |Modified
Davion Moore
DAVION MOORE

Davion Moore is a prolific writer with a wealth of experience. He has a bachelor's degree from Franklin University and a master's in Sports Journalism from Bonaventure University. His writing and expertise allowed him to join our team as the Phoenix Mercury WNBA reporter On SI.