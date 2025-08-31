Mercury's Natasha Mack Remains Team's Defensive Anchor
The 2025 WNBA season has been spectacular. There are several teams playing well, and the Phoenix Mercury is one of those teams. There have also been great performances from various players, and Mercury players like Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally and Kahleah Copper have had their share of noteworthy games.
Oftentimes, offense is what gets discussed the most, but defense is a key to winning as well. There is a saying that defense wins championships, and most people would say there is some truth to that. The top teams of any sport are capable of doing great things offensively and defensively, and most times it leads to a title.
Phoenix is a strong defensive team, as they are in the top five when it comes to defensive rating. They are also in the top five in steals.
The Mercury hold their own on the defensive end, and one of their key players in that area is Natasha Mack.
Mack is the defensive anchor for her team, and a recent performance helped prove that. In their win against the Chicago Sky, she had five blocks. She was swatting shots left and right, and her contributions helped the Mercury win a close game. She also had a double-double in that game, as she had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Phoenix's center is in the top five in blocks, and she is among players such as A'ja Wilson, Ezi Magbegor, Alanna Smith and Napheesa Collier. Mack has over 40 blocks this season, and she recently reached a milestone. She entered the top 10 in blocks when it comes to the Mercury's franchise records. Mack achieved that feat against the Las Vegas Aces.
Mack rising up the ranks
Now, Mack is looking to catch Jennifer Gillom, who had a total of 101 blocks in her career. Once Mack passes her, she can surpass Penny Taylor and Candice Dupree before making her way towards Tangela Smith's spot. Taylor had 105 blocks and Dupree had 108. Then, Smith had a total of 171 blocks.
Mack is no stranger to being a team's top defender. She won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after averaging four blocks. In her college years, which were split between Angelina College and Oklahoma State, she averaged no less than 3.6 blocks.
Phoenix has a defensive specialist, and she will continue to shine on that end of the court.
Please follow us on X to read more about Mercury players like Natasha Mack when you click right here!