Mercury's Copper Tries To Take Down Conference Rival
Since her arrival, Kahleah Copper has been one of the Phoenix Mercury's best players. She joined the team before the 2024 season, as the Mercury acquired her in a trade.
The Mercury sent Brianna Turner, Michaela Onyenwere and draft picks to the Chicago Sky for the 2021 Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP). Copper went on to have the best season of her career, as she averaged 21.1 points.
Copper helped the Mercury make the playoffs, as they finished the season with a record of 19-21. She had strong performances in that time, and some of them were against conference rivals.
When it came to the Mercury's games against the Minnesota Lynx that year, Phoenix lost the season series. However, Copper was one of the bright spots.
In the Mercury's first game against the Lynx, Minnesota picked up a 95-71 win. Copper was the team's leading scorer, as she had 21 points. She also had an assist, a rebound and a steal. Phoenix's starters had solid showings, but Minnesota's bench put the team over the top. The Lynx bench scored 50 points, while the Mercury's reserves scored 10.
The Mercury won the second game, as they beat the Lynx 81-80. Copper had 34 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.
Minnesota defeated Phoenix in the next one. They beat the Mercury 73-60 in that game, and Copper had nine points, five rebounds, two steals and an assist. Then, in the final game of that series, the Mercury guard had 13 points and four rebounds.
Copper averaged 19.3 points, four rebounds and an assist in that year's series against the Lynx.
This year, the Mercury star missed some games due to injury, and she did not play in any of the Mercury's games against the Lynx this year. So, when it comes to Copper's two years, there is nothing to compare regarding her performance against the Lynx.
Copper helps Mercury beat Lynx
The Mercury lost this year's series as well, but if they had Copper, it might have been a different story. While Copper did not meet the Lynx in this year's regular season, she faced them during the playoffs. She played well against them, and she helped her team reach the WNBA Finals.
Phoenix will have a busy offseason, and Copper will be involved. The Mercury were closing to winning it all, and if they want to get that far once again, bringing back Copper should be a priority.
