Mercury Star Kahleah Copper Leads Team USA To Victory
Team USA is in action, and this group has some exceptional talent. Phoenix Mercury star Kahleah Copper is playing for the team, and she is one of the veterans. This team also features some young talent, as players like Paige Bueckers and Caitlin Clark are involved. Those stars are playing well, and having Copper, Kelsey Plum and many others will help the team go far.
Copper and her teammates are playing in the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup Qualifying Tournament, and their first game was against Senegal. They won that game, and soon after that, they picked up another win over Puerto Rico.
Team USA took on Italy, and that resulted in another big win. Copper was the leading scorer this time around, as she had 15 points. Copper also had a rebound and a steal, and she knocked down two 3-pointers.
Outside of Copper, Team USA had four players who scored in double figures. The young stars had good performances, as Bueckers and Clark both had 12 points. The 2025 Rookie of the Year also had two steals, a rebound and a block. Clark, who won Rookie of the Year right before Bueckers, had five assists and a rebound.
Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young both had 11 points. The Las Vegas Aces teammates contributed in different areas, and in Gray's case, she had eight assists, three rebounds and a block. Young had six rebounds, two assists and a steal.
Team USA is doing well, and the team beat Italy by 34. The other wins were blowouts, and this stellar group is keeping up that momentum. This mixture of veterans and young stars looks great, and Copper is not only representing the country, but she is also representing the Mercury.
On to the next one
The tournament continues, and Team USA will face New Zealand this afternoon. Then, the team will face Spain. Those matchups may be a challenge, but there is a chance Team USA comes out victorious in those as well.
Different players have led the team to victory so far, and when it comes to the game against New Zealand, someone else could step up. No matter who it is, the team will play well and add another win to its record. Team USA is on a mission, and Copper is doing whatever it takes to get the victory.
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